LOL: Pobelter to star for CLG in the mid lane this weekend

With 4 weeks of the League of Legends LCS action behind us, we now have a clear picture of who the top contenders for the title are, and who the bottom dwellers are this time around.

And speaking of bottom dwellers, things do not seem to be going all that well for the esports org Counter Logic Gaming at the moment. With just one win and seven losses to their name, CLG are currently occupying the final spot in the LCS standings.

So, when they announced that they would be signing in Eugene “Pobelter” Park as their new mid laner, fans were pretty shocked. But in hindsight, this really shouldn’t come as a surprise, really.

Once one of the top dogs in the LCS, CLG has ever since fallen out of grace, and their performance and standings have only deteriorated over time.

Now 4 weeks in, and with just one win in hand, CLG is looking to make a lot of serious changes to the roster, and bringing in Pobelter might just do the trick.

Pobelter will be swapping in for Lee “Crown” Min-ho this weekend, and CLG fans are quite excited to see how this recent addition will do in the week 5 matches.

Pobelter has been an integral part of the Team Liquid organization, and he held the post of assistant/positional coach in the ranks. However, TL did give him the freedom to move around in the LCS, and in a video post the TL co-CEO Steve “LiQuiD112” Arhancet said that, “One of the things that we agreed to was, if he had his heart in another place and he wanted to play competitively, that, of course, we would do everything that we could to make that happen, and I would personally work on that.”

He even went on to thank Pobelter for being an amazing coach, and an incredible teammate.