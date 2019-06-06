LoL Rankings: LCK Power Rankings for the summer split

Via Lol Esports

LCK is in full swing and as we head towards the Summer split we take a look at power ranking for the league.

#10 Jin Air GreenWings

It's almost impossible not to put Jin Air GreenWings in 10th place keeping their last split performance in mind. Even though the team was easily able to win the relegation series they just don't seem to be of any match in comparison to other teams in LCK.

They have made some substitutions bringing Tana along with Seize to the main squad but the overall squad still lacks the firepower. The team had some decent performances towards the end of the last split but their overall team doesn't come close to others in both talent and experience.

#9 Gen.G Esports

Gen.G has been in constant decline since their win at Worlds 2017. The team had a disappointing Worlds 2018 and an even terrible Spring split. The team still has some superstars in the form of Ruler in ADC but that's about it. He is the only consistent player on their team which includes the likes of Peanut and Cuvee. However, both Cuvee and Peanut had an underwhelming split. Kuzan has joined the squad and will be sharing playtime with Fly. If Gen.G can get everyone to play at their calibre, they definetly have very high potential.

#8 Afreeca Freecs

Ucal joined the team last split with an intent to shoulder some of the burden on Kiin but he rarely showed any progress last split. He was constantly in and out of team and this was the theme for Afreeca Freecs whole split. The whole roster kept on shuffling. Kiin, as expected, was a top level performer for the team but moving forward everyone needs to up thier game in order to push for a playoff spot. There is definetly more room for improvement.

