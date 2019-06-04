×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LoL Rankings: LCS Power Rankings for the summer split

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    04 Jun 2019, 10:44 IST

Via LOL Esports
Via LOL Esports

LCS is in full swing and as we head towards the Summer split we take a look at power ranking for the league.


10) Optic Gaming:-

Unfortunately, someone has to finish last and Optic might fall short this time. The team barely missed playoff in the spring split. Dhokla was not able to compete with rest of the top laners in the tournament and Dardoch rarely starts for the team. Many expected a lot of roster changes for the Optic Gaming squad heading into summer split but they have made none. There are also rumors regarding Optic trying to cash in their spot in LCS due to their unsuccessful stint in the League. This team can go as far as Crown can carry them.

9) Echo Fox:-

The team did qualify for playoffs in spring split but it was at the back of their incredible run where they basically defeated every top team in the league and let's be honest it's not happening again. Apollo and Hakuo had an average spring split whereas Rush certainly underperformed. He did well towards the end of the season but still not to the level where he was once before.

Solo and Fenix were definitely the best performers for the team. They were able to hold against the best of the league.


8)100 Thieves:-

The team had an outstanding debut season making it into Worlds in their debut season. Many expected them to up their game when they signed Huhi from CLG and former world champion Bang from SKT but instead, they failed miserably finishing last in the standings. They have now replaced Huhi with academy player Soligo and also brought Amazing from Schalke. There is not muchto say about the squad, they have superstars in their team and if they can bring their A game 100 Thieves is definitely a top tier team.




1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
League of Legends
Advertisement
LoL News: Riot to introduce Premium viewership
RELATED STORY
LoL News: MSI schedule revealed
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Liquid signs Jensen
RELATED STORY
LoL News: G2 Esports conquers MSI 2019
RELATED STORY
Path to become a League of Legends pro-player (2019)
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Griffin barely manages to defeat SKT T1
RELATED STORY
LoL: Griffin undefeated run comes to an end
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 vs LOL: The Difference and The Similarities Between Dota2 and League of Legends
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Team Liquid to face G2 Esports in the finals
RELATED STORY
5 Best Multiplayer Games to Play in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us