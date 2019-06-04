LoL Rankings: LCS Power Rankings for the summer split

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3 // 04 Jun 2019, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via LOL Esports

LCS is in full swing and as we head towards the Summer split we take a look at power ranking for the league.

10) Optic Gaming:-

Unfortunately, someone has to finish last and Optic might fall short this time. The team barely missed playoff in the spring split. Dhokla was not able to compete with rest of the top laners in the tournament and Dardoch rarely starts for the team. Many expected a lot of roster changes for the Optic Gaming squad heading into summer split but they have made none. There are also rumors regarding Optic trying to cash in their spot in LCS due to their unsuccessful stint in the League. This team can go as far as Crown can carry them.

9) Echo Fox:-

The team did qualify for playoffs in spring split but it was at the back of their incredible run where they basically defeated every top team in the league and let's be honest it's not happening again. Apollo and Hakuo had an average spring split whereas Rush certainly underperformed. He did well towards the end of the season but still not to the level where he was once before.

Solo and Fenix were definitely the best performers for the team. They were able to hold against the best of the league.

8)100 Thieves:-

The team had an outstanding debut season making it into Worlds in their debut season. Many expected them to up their game when they signed Huhi from CLG and former world champion Bang from SKT but instead, they failed miserably finishing last in the standings. They have now replaced Huhi with academy player Soligo and also brought Amazing from Schalke. There is not muchto say about the squad, they have superstars in their team and if they can bring their A game 100 Thieves is definitely a top tier team.

1 / 4 NEXT