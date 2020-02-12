LOL: Riot to increase the champion Jungle Pool in patch 10.4

Zed can be one of the few champions who might get a buff in the jungle role

With the removal of the monster camp catch-up experience, jungling in League of Legends has now become the least desired role in the game.

Riot wants to change that in the coming months, and now when heading into patch 10.4, the dev. team would like to improve the champion pool in the jungle and make more picks viable for that role.

A first look at some of the upcoming changes in 10.4

Riot’s lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has tweeted out a tentative list today about the champions that Riot wants to see in the jungling role in the future.

In a developer’s blog post he had also said that “In 10.4, we’re going to try adding a handful of champs that we (and you) love into the jungle pool,” “We’d be doing very focused changes that buff these champs’ jungle clears but leave their lanes unchanged.”

All the tentative changes planned by Riot

In the spreadsheet that he tweeted, Yetter seems to be planning to introduce champions like Darius, Diana, and Talon into the jungle.

Some of the upcoming jungle changes

Darius’s healing on his Q will now work on neutral monsters as well, and he will also be doing 120% percent passive bleed damage to them. These changes will look to increase his durability in the jungle and help him have an easier time clearing the camps. Much like Darius, Talon’s passive bleed will also be applicable to large monsters, and he too will be doing 120% damage.

Mordekaiser and Diana will be getting a big buff on their passives as well. While Diana’s Scorn of the Moon will now deal 150% damage to neutral camps, Mordekaiser’s Iron Revenant passive, on the other hand, will do more tick damage over time.

Additionally, Garen too, can now ‘spin to win’ when clearing jungle camps. With the tentative changes, he will be able to clear camps much faster by dealing 150% damage to them.

Zed will also get a buff in the jungle role, and he will now be able to replenish his energy off of neutral monsters.

With the jungling role being as unpopular as it is right now, Riot hopes that with these changes and the recent jungle camp XP buffs in 10.3, players would once again start to pick the role more proactively.