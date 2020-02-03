LoL: Riot to nerf Soraka top after G2 uses her to smash through LEC week 2

Wunder dominated with Soraka on both his Week 2 LEC Spring games

League of Legends’ Season 10 top lane meta has seen a lot of shifts over the last few patches. A lot of champions became dominant in a variety of match-ups, while many fell off the meta rather harshly.

Uncannily enough, over the past couple of weeks one champion that seemed to dominate the top lane was none other than our bot lane ambulance.

Soraka has become an incredibly strong pick in not just solo queue but at the professional stage as well. As the season 10 meta favors bruisers, tanky tower divers and aggressive junglers, Soraka acts as an amazing counter to them.

She can harass the opponent out of lane and make them miss out on farm and experience that would hurt their scaling later on in the game.

https://t.co/YEhAMnugNi



I heard Ekko was op so i'm playing soraka to counter him — August (@RiotAugust) September 14, 2019

Laning against her is one of the most difficult things to do for melee champions, and Riot will be looking to nerf her dominance in the upcoming patches and balance changes.

According to Riot’s senior champion designer August Browning, Soraka has one of the highest win rates out of all the top lane champions at the moment. And this fact was doubly proven by G2’s Martin “Wunder” Hansen in Week 2 of the LEC, where he dominated both his top lane opponents of Lucas "Cabochard " Simon-Meslet and Barney "Alphari" Morris in his games against Vitality and Origen.

Riot August has also said that "It’s not like it’s not cool. It’s cool that characters go to other lanes...but Soraka top right now has a 56 percent win rate…She’s the strongest champion you can play top except for Sett.”

A 56% win rate is a very concerning thing for a champion to have, and especially so if it’s beating the win rate of a newly released champion. So Soraka coming under the balance team’s microscope wouldn't be a surprise to many.