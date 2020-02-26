LOL: T1 crush Griffin for quick 2-0 win in LCK Week 4 Day 2

T1 dominate Griffin for a 2-0 victory

The second match of the LCK Week 4 Day 2 of the League of Legends LCK Spring Split saw T1 face off against their rivals of season 9, Griffin Gaming.

There was a lot of hype and expectations surrounding this game, as historically, T1 and Griffin games were some of the most exciting ones in the LCK.

However, this time arounds, things were not as close or even as half as exciting as the fans expected the games to be.

Game 1 was an outright stomp; T1 had a perfect game where they had 11 kills and 0 deaths by the end. Park "Teddy" Jin-seong had 8 kills under his name on his Miss Fortune, which put him at an LCK career total of 999, which he then rounded off to a 1000 in the following game.

Teddy gets his 1000th kill of his career

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok was a menace on his LeBlanc, through the entirety of the game. Distorting in and out of Griffins backline, he was successfully chunking out the high priority carries even before the team fights began.

However, game 2 didn’t start as T1 fans would have liked it to, nor did it end as the Griffins fans would have wanted it to end.

T1 had a horrible start to the game, and Griffin more or less had their number from minute one onwards. Teddy had died 2 times by 11 minutes, and just had around 75 CS by the 15 minute mark where his opponent ADC Park "Viper" Do-hyeon had almost double of that.

But T1 held on to the game, and did not allow the gold difference to grow any bigger, thanks to the efforts of Faker and their top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-dong, who on his Gangplank out farmed as well as out rotated Griffin’s Choi "Sword" Sung-won.

Canna became a late game team fighting beast, and in one crucial fight around the dragon pit during the 19-minute mark, they got the ace on Griffin and turned the entire game on its head.

From there T1 clawed their way back into the game, and outscaled Griffin to achieve a 2-0 for themselves.