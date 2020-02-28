LOL: T1 dismantle SANDBOX Gaming to secure their first perfect game of the split

Day 3 of Week 4 of the League of Legends 2020 LCK Spring Split saw two matches which both went 2-0 and is something of a rare occurrence in the Korean pro scene.

In the first match, DragonX destroyed APX Prince, while in the second T1 absolutely dismantled SANDBOX Gaming.

In game one of T1 vs. SANDBOX, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and his squad more or less won the game in the level 1 blue invade. From minute one onwards, they made SANDBOX’s jungler Kim "OnFleek" Jang-gyeom compromise on his early pathing, which set him really far back in the game, to the point where he had no impact at all.

T1 then went on to win all of the lanes through individual skills and macro; even their top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-dong was able to stand toe to toe against a Soraka with his Sett, which is a very difficult feat to pull off.

Effort won PoG for game 1

There was just one team fight in the entire game near the dragon pit, where Lee “Effort” Sang-ho’s Karma came up huge, and he even won the player of the game for that very team fight. The lead that T1 got from there helped them steamroll into SANDBOX’s base and secure themselves a perfect win; they gave up 0 kills and 0 towers in that 30-minute game.

However, the second game was a bit closer, and Effort did give up first-blood early on. But T1 came back strong after some phenomenal ganks from Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan’s Gragas. He was able to catch out Park "Summit" Woo-tae’s Soraka twice in the side lanes and fed both of those kills to Faker’s Azir.

Cuzz won PoG for game 2

This helped T1’s late-game composition come online much faster than anticipated, and from then on, they just took over the game and secured themselves an easy 2-0 by the end. Cuzz won the player of the game for the second match.