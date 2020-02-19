LOL: T1 secure a 2-1 over DRX in a Hell of a Series.

T1 vs DRX was an incredible series that delivered on a lot of the fan's expectations

The second game of the first day of Week 3 of the League of Legends LCK saw the two titans of T1 and DragonX face off against each other in a battle royale.

The series promised a lot, and it did deliver on much of the expectations that fans had with this match-up. And though T1 were able to take home the 2-1 victory, the battle was hard-won, and all three of the games were defined by constant back and forths.

Apart from game one, games two and three were really very close, and even by the 15-20 minute mark, none of the teams seemed to have a clear advantage. However, that being said, DRX did seem to have a slight gold lead, which they were able to convert into a win in the second game, but couldn’t in the third.

In-game one, T1 were able to beat DRX in drafting. Where DRX made a comp that relied more on side lane dominance, T1’s, on the other hand, was far superior in the late game and around team fights. With a Soraka top, Olaf in the jungle, and an Orn in the mid lane, T1 looked unkillable around objectives.

The unkillable demon king himself, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, won the MVP for game one on his exceptional Orn play.

In-game two, though, the shoes were on the other foot, and DRX were able to easily out teamfight SKT in the late game to secure themselves a win. Their mid-laner Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon was just phenomenal on his Ekko, and he was able to burst down key targets in seconds.

Even in lane, Faker’s Viktor was not able to stand toe to toe with him, and that’s why Chovy was awarded the player of the game for the second match.

The third game would have been a slow ‘bleed to death’ scenario for T1 if DRX hadn’t thrown the game away around the baron pit. For some reason, Kim 'Deft' Hyuk-kyu flashed into the Baron Pit with his Xayah and started chipping down on the objective with the rest of his team.

Though DRX secured it, they lost four of their members doing so, and Chovy’s Ziggs was the only alive with the buff.

Canna won the MVP for game 2

T1 went on to snowball the game from there, and their top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-don got the player of the game, for his clutch Renekton performance.