LOL: TL's Broxah finally gets his visa approved

Broxah finally has his Visa approved

After two weeks of action, the League of Legends LCS Spring Split has had a lot of surprises and upsets for fans. And perhaps one of the biggest out of them was Team Liquid’s 2-2 start to the split.

With week 2 concluded, TL didn't particularly show fans why they should be considered as one of the better title contenders with Dignitas, C9, and Fly Quest performing so well. But, the reasons for their lack of success in those games were rather sound.

Earlier in the preseason, TL had signed the LEC star jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen from Fnatic to their roster. However, Broxah was having issues with his visa and couldn’t join the TL line up in week 1 and 2.

The team had to make do with the substitute Australian, Liquid Academy jungler Shern “Shernfire” Tai. His lack of experience and decision making capabilities on the professional stage were rather visible when it came to securing objectives and late-game team fights.

However, recently, there has been some good news for fans, as Broxah’s visa was finally approved.

“Obviously, I couldn’t be any happier about that,” Broxah said.

“It’s such a relief, as well, that I finally have my visa and that I can actually soon travel to LA and then join up with my team and get to participate.”

But, it’s still unclear if Broxah will at all be appearing on the professional stage this weekend. He is most likely to join the squad during week 4, but nonetheless, this recent news is bound to make TL fans giddy with excitement.

Broxah had an incredible run with Fnatic during season 8 and 9, where he even booked his ticket to the World’s finals in 2018. He is an aggressive play-making jungler, which might just be the sort of thing that TL needs to get back on top this season.