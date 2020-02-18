LOL: Vaevictis, the all-female league team, get kicked out of LCL due to poor track record

Vaevictis have been officially kicked out of the LCL

Ever since the February of last year, the all-women squad of Vaevictis was a part of a lot of controversy in the LCL.

They had first officially announced their roster on 10th February 2019, when the split began and have suffered a lot of discrimination by other teams in the LCL. However, Riot Russia did send out warnings to both RoX and Vega Squadron for gender discrimination and a lack of sportsmanship at the time.

But this time around, the narrative surrounding them is a bit different. Vaevictis is being kicked out of the LCL Spring Split (which is set to start on the 22nd of February), because of “unacceptable level of competitiveness” when compared to the other squads in the league.

On the 10th of February, Riot Games Russia has released a statement stating that Vaevictis will be replaced by CrowCrowd.

They then went on to explain that the reason for them ejecting Vaevictis was because they did not manage to win a single game in 2019. And they had ended both splits with 14 losses to their names, but Riot did confirm that they can take a shot at the Open Cup and can secure a chance to compete in the LCL once again.

For Team CrowCrowd, this was really good news, and the team will finally have a chance to compete with some of the best that LCL has to offer. CrowCrowd previously competed in semi-professional tournaments, and this is the first time that they had the opportunity of proving themselves on the big stage.

Under Likkrit's leadership, CrowCrowd may just surprise their critics

CrowCrowd is owned by a former League of Legends professional Kirill “Likkrit '' Malofeev, who used to be a player in the world-renowned, underdog roster of Albux Lox Luna.

With this change, the 2020 LCL Spring Split will feature the following teams:

CrowCrowd

Dragon Army

Elements Pro Gaming

Gambit Esports

M19

RoX

Unicorns of Love

Vega Squadron