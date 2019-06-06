×
LoL: Who is the new CLG top laner 'Ruin'?

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
5   //    06 Jun 2019, 18:52 IST


Via CLG
Via CLG

Counter Logic Gaming has been struggling to keep up with the top teams in recent years. The team has missed the playoffs for past few seasons. One of the main criticisms of CLG has been the incapability of Darshan (previous top laner) to play at the top level consistently. He is very good at hyper carries but he is not able to provide utility and often fell behind in laning phase. It was rumoured that he was going to be replaced during the spring split but it didn't happen.

Now for the summer split, CLG has bought new top laner Kim "Ruin" Hyeong-min from 1907 Fenerbahçe(TCL). It is the same league from which TSM bought Brokenblade last split and we know how solid he has been.

Brokenblade was one of the best top laners last split. He started at a slow pace but quickly became one of the prominent top laner. One of his best performance came during the finals of spring split when he almost carried TSM to victory.

There are similar expectations from Ruin heading into summer split. He was one of the most impressive players in the 1907 Fenerbahçe line up and whole TCL in general. He was easily able to get better of Zeros and PVB in the Mid Season Invitational.

He had to face Ssumday and Brokenblade in week 1 of LCS. There is no doubt regarding the capability of both Brokenblade and Ssumday and facing them in week 1 will always be tricky. However, Ruin was more than capable to hold his own against both of them. Against 100 Thieves, he played a solid game on Kennen and despite SSumday's efforts, CLG won the game. He was also able to showcase his talent against TSM and was 3/0/3 at one point. Despite his solid performance, CLG lost the game.

Ruin certainly seems an upgrade over Darshan. He seems better mechanically and he is more effective in lane. He could be the next big top laner in North America.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.





League of Legends
