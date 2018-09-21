LOL World Championship 2018: This what you can expect from patch 8.19

Via Riot Games

The League of Legends World Championship is inching closer and Riot have rolled out the changes on PBE for patch 8.19. This will be the patch on which Worlds will be played. Here are the important changes that have arrived on PBE (these updates are not definitive and can change) -

Visual Update to Jaravan, Lee Sin, Veigar and Vi -

According to Riot Beardilock on PBE, "On the PBE for testing this patch are updates to the visual effects (VFX) and sound effects (SFX) of four champions—Jarvan IV, Lee Sin, Veigar and Vi.

These older champions have great character art or fun gameplay, but they were developed before we established guidelines for how effects should appear in the game. These guidelines include things like: making sure an ability's visual or audio representation matches its power relative to other spells, or using elements that clearly show the hitbox for a spell. You can read more about our guidelines for visual effects in our Visual Effects Style Guide.

Older champions whose effects don't meet these standards can be confusing in a teamfight or harder to learn to play. Champions like J4, Lee Sin, Veigar, and Vi are prime candidates for VFX and SFX updates because their effects aren’t up to today’s standards, but they also aren't high-priority for full VGUs. We can update their VFX and SFX in a significantly shorter time than it would take to do a full VGU, which allows us to deliver this kind of update much faster."

These champions will get their hitbox updated which will make it clearer. This is also an attempt to improve the VFX and SFX of these champions as they feel quite old and aren't as good as later released champions. (VFX and SFX)

New Worlds Icon/ Emotes /Ward:

Like every year Summoners can show their support for their favorite teams heading into worlds by buying the respective summoner Icon. New Worlds Emotes will also be available along with Championship ward.

Worlds Login theme and Worlds Loot Orbs:

The League of Legends client will be getting a new Worlds Login theme along with Worlds dedicated Loot Orb.

New Skins:

PBE currently has two new skins: Championship Kha'Zix and Hextech Malhazar. Champion Kha'Zix currently cost 1350 RP on the PBE (NA server). The skin has 28 chromas: each for a team headed into Worlds. Championship skins from the previous year will also be getting new chromas.

Hextech Malhazar is the latest skin which can only be purchased via 10 gemstones or if you are lucky enough to get it via Loot.

Item changes:

There is only one item change as of now on PBE and it is to Liandry's Torment.

AP is lowered from 80 to 75 while its max health bonus damage is increased from 1% to 1.5%. Burn damage has also been increased from 2 to 2.5%

