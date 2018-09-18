Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lol World Championship 2018: TSM fails to qualify for Worlds

Kuldeep Thapa
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
18 Sep 2018

Cloud
Cloud 9 will be heading to Worlds

Playoffs are one of the most exciting time for any League fans out there. Teams battle and put everything on the table to secure that last spot which will see them go through to the World Championship. Every year we get to see fantastic gameplay all around and this year was no different, with C9 taking the final seat from the North American region.

Cloud 9, who were crushed by Team Liquid by 0 to 3, defeated the most decorated team in North America League of Legends Championship Series history, Team SoloMid, to secure the final spot.

TSM, who had a very rough season both in spring and summer, managed to turn around things at the very end of the season. However their joy run was cut short as Cloud 9 defeated them 3-0 in the final playoffs.

Game 1 and Game 2 were super close as they could have gone either way, but game 3 was one-sided. TSM had a lead in game one but Cloud 9's late game comp showed up and they won. Cloud 9 had some surprise drafts as they bought out the top lane Hecarim and drafted a super dive comp with Galio and Kai'sa in game 2.

This is the first time TSM has failed to qualify for World Championship in 7 years and the first time in the franchise history. TSM has been the face of North America in the past and not being in the World championship will definitely put a damper on their accolades.

TSM, who revamped their squad after last year's World Championship, failed to make any major impact as they lost both spring and summer split. Doublelift, who was replaced by Zven in TSM, will be going to the World Championship with Team Liquid after winning back to back titles in NA.

TSM will have to sort out their problems in the Offseason if they want to do better next time. Meanwhile, the teams that will be going to Worlds from North America are 100 Thieves, Cloud 9 and Team Liquid.

Contact Us Advertise with Us