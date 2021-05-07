"Looking forward to playing PUBG Mobile India": Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) excited for Battlegrounds Mobile India launch

To the delight of Indian PUBG Mobile fans, Krafton has finally announced the region-specific variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India. The move has rejuvenated a community that has been patiently waiting for some good news.

Apart from fans, professional players and influencers have also projected their joy regarding the announcement of PUBG Mobile’s return to India.

Ajjubhai, who goes by the name of Total Gaming, is one of the biggest Indian gaming content creators. He was among the top live streamers on YouTube in 2020. He currently boasts a humongous subscriber count of 23.7 million subscribers.

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports, Total Gaming shared his opinions about the return of PUBG Mobile in India.

Also read: "PUBG Mobile India comeback will boost the entire gaming community": Free Fire streamer Desi Gamers elated on Battlegrounds Mobile India announcement

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) on the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Total Gaming, India’s leading gamer, said,

“I am extremely excited to hear about the relaunch of PUBG. I have heard a million times in the last year that PUBG is returning, but always got disappointed. I hope this time it’s a genuine announcement and not yet another hype, otherwise it would be very disheartening. Having said that, I am here to welcome Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) with open arms. Looking forward to playing it and creating some great content for my PUBG fans.”

Developers have also released a teaser with a “Coming Soon” message. They’ve also revealed the official logo on the game’s YouTube channel.

In the announcement, Krafton also stated that privacy and data security are their top priorities. They will be working with partners to ensure data protection and security at each stage.

The personal information of the players will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. Moreover, in the event of a transfer to another country or region, the company will be taking appropriate steps to ensure that player information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India.

Users can follow the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to keep up with all the official announcements of the game:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Professional PUBG Mobile players react to PUBG Mobile India's return (Battlegrounds Mobile India) - ft MortaL, Scout, Jonathan, Ghatak, and more