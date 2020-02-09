LOR: Building the most annoying Teemo Deck

Teemo deck is very irritating to play against

It's a wonder how a Yordle can single-handedly ruin a person's day, in no matter which game he is being played.

May it be in League of Legends or in Legends of Runeterra, Teemo will never really make your opponents have a fun day with their ranked climb.

In LOL, he is often considered a troll pick that annoys not only the opponents but the player's teammates as well. However, in LOR, he is an incredibly powerful champion card around whom you can make a very strong deck.

The Teemo Mushroom deck is quite a weird one to say the least, but is highly effective when used right. Its playstyle is quite passive-aggressive and revolves around you planting as many shrooms into your opponent's deck as possible.

The idea behind it

A well balance Teemo Mushroom deck (screent shot from mobalytics.gg)

The Teemo Shroom deck may not be the most successful meta climbing card combination out there, but it's very fun to play. Seeing your opponent lose with 15 Nexus health after he/she has whittled your own life bar down to 1 is indeed a very satisfying feeling.

It's all about surviving your opponent till the shrooms start to kick in and chip at their nexus. And it is this survival part that makes this deck a little bit difficult to play.

You will have to rely on some amount of luck from time to time and revolve your gameplay around keeping Teemo alive and planting a tonne of shrooms, making each of your opponent's card draws a potential land mine.

Puffcap Peddlers can fill your opponents deck with nothing but mushrooms in an instant

The Chum Whumps and Puffcap Peddlers are crucial in making this deck succeed. It’s important to use them wisely, as not only are they important in planting more mushrooms in the opposing deck, but they are also your first and last line of defense.

Use the Shady Character along with Dawn and Dusk to make more copies of the Puffcap Peddler, and then keep playing spells to load your opponent’s deck with nothing but their own