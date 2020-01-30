Legends of Runeterra: Top Tips to mastering Riot’s new card game.

There are so many ways to build your deck in Legends of Runeterra

With the open beta out for a few days now, Legends of Runeterra seems to have made quite a big splash with both League of Legends fans and Collectible Card Games(CCG) veterans alike.

Though its core mechanics are a lot like Hearthstone, Gwent, and Dota Underworlds, it does seem to have a lot of unique differences in terms of gameplay, which separates it from the rest of the CCG crowd.

Legends of Runeterra currently comes with 6 major regions from League of Legends along with 24 champion cards that give players a lot of customizability while crafting a deck. However, even for CCG veterans, these many choices at first might feel a tad bit overwhelming as it takes a considerable amount of time to understand the game.

So, if you’re looking to start the game on the right foot and pull ahead of the competition, then we have some amazing tips to help you out with.

1) Get familiar with every major region

There are 6 major regions in the game

Legends of Runeterra currently has 6 major playable regions off Demacia, Noxus, Freljord, Piltover & Zaun, Ionia, and the Shadow Isles.

Now, each region contains a unique set of champions as well as followers that players can pick to build their very own decks.

The cards you pick will depend on the type of playstyle that you’re going for; you can either concentrate on making a deck around one specific champion or choose to pair it up with another ally making for a more versatile gameplay option. Knowledge of the unique cards from each region is crucial in this regard.

Advertisement

Try to keep an eye out for your deck’s overall power and combo potential as well; each spell cards should be able to complement your core champion cards, irrespective of the type of deck you’re going for.

Anivia card goes very well with the Avalanche spell

For example, champions like Anivia and Tryndamere in LOR have a revive mechanic that goes incredibly well with spell cards like Avalanche, Ruination, and She Who Wanders.

2) Take the time to understand the game

Reag through every card description

Don’t look to rush for a win in every match. Take the time to first familiarize yourself with the different cards and the gameplay mechanics and try out new things till you find a playstyle that fits you the best.

Like any competitive esport, Legends of Runeterra too, will demand a lot of time and patience; doing proper homework is the key to victory. Take a moment between each match to read through each champion cards, spells, abilities and what each card does and how you can pair them up into a combo.

You can always choose to learn about the cards as you play the game, but that might not be as effective as actively reading through the descriptions and looking up some meta decks that some of the pros have been sporting in their streams.

3) Always focus on leveling champion cards

It's important to know how to play around a champion card

The 24 champions currently present in the game come with their very own unique abilities that seek to bring something new to the table. So try to focus your playstyle around them and always seek to empower them as the game progresses.

Every champion card has its very own leveling requirement, while some are much easier to reach, others like Teemo and Fiora will need you to fulfill certain requisites. For Teemo, you will need to plant a total of 15+ Poison Puffcaps into the opponent’s hand, and for Fiora, she will need to kill a total of 2 enemies.

Try not to send out your champion cards the first chance you get. Wait for the opportune moment to deploy them when you will be able to use their abilities to the fullest and not have to worry about your opponent wiping them off the board as soon as they land.

4) Mana management is important

The better you manage your mana the more are your chances to victory

Just like in Hearthstone, mana management in Legends of Runeterra is equally important. Try not to impulsively fill your board up with low-cost cards and seek to overwhelm your opponent every chance you get.

Always save some mana for your spell cards. Spells in LOR can be life-saving and can be used both offensively and defensively.

As you can store a total of 3 mana at the end of each round, spells can come up clutch in certain situations, and you can inch yourself a win right when things look dire.

Legends of Runeterra is incredibly fun

The new card game from Riot is one of the most unique CCG out there today. It’s incredibly fun to play and comes packed with unique deck-building options that players can experiment with to no limit.