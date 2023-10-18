Lords of the Fallen boss guide: How to defeat Scourged Sister Delyth

At first glance, Scourged Sister Delyth looks like just another humanoid boss akin to the previous bosses you've faced in Lords of the Fallen. However, don't let her appearance deceive you. She is easily one of the toughest early-game bosses in the title, only second to Pieta She of Blessed Renewal, the game's first major boss.

Akin to many of the humanoid bosses in Lords of the Fallen, Scourged Sister Delyth has a ton of health and is quite agile, making it quite a challenge to keep track of her at all times. Additionally, she can deal bleed damage with her flail and has the ability to summon exploding tornadoes.

Fortunately, defeating Scourged Sister Delyth isn't as difficult as overcoming Pieta She of Blessed Renewal. If you bring the right weapon and make use of the correct attack windows, you can easily beat her within minutes.

Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating Scourged Sister Delyth in Lords of the Fallen.

Tips to defeat Scourged Sister Delyth in Lords of the Fallen

Scourged Sister Delyth is the third boss you will face as you progress through Lords of the Fallen's main questline. You will encounter her after you defeat Pieta She of Blessed Renewal and make your way to the Skyview Bridge, the main hub of the game.

When heading out of the Skyview Bridge, you'll eventually reach a shrine that leads to the Pilgrim's Perch. Near the shrine, you will also find a Visage and a ladder right next to it. Taking the ladder will eventually lead you to a closed-off area, which serves as the boss arena for Sister Delyth.

Much like most of the humanoid enemies in CI games' latest souls-like RPG, Sister Delyth is very prone to stagger. However, staggering her is much easier said than done.

Here are a few tips that will help you easily defeat Scourged Sister Delyth in Lords of the Fallen:

While you can deal with Sister Delyth at level 15, it's best to face her with a level 20 character, with plenty of points in vigor. Since most of her attacks are combos, it will be quite difficult to avoid every single one of them.

Sister Delyth, like most early-game bosses, has two phases in her fight. The first phase is fairly straightforward, featuring only melee attacks using her flail, which you can choose to either parry, block, or even dodge outright.

Make sure to buffer your dodges since almost all her attacks are delayed. Don't dodge as soon as you see her winding up her attacks.

The arena is fairly open, which you should use to your advantage to keep your distance from Sister Delyth. However, to deal damage to the boss, you will need to first eliminate the Umbral parasite attached to her. This can be done quite easily using your Umbral Lamp.

Once you deal ample damage to Sister Delyth (roughly 35% of her total health), she will eventually transition to the second phase. The second phase retains most of her previous moveset but adds the blood tornado.

Fortunately, avoiding the blood tornado is quite easy, as long as you keep your distance from it.

The second phase's attacks are also quite easy to parry, especially with a light shield. However, you should avoid charged heavy attacks against the boss since she can close distances with her lunge attack and stagger you with her flail combo, which can be fatal.

Once you defeat Scourged Sister Delyth, you will be rewarded with her flail, which is a fairly powerful quality weapon for early to mid-game sections of Lords of the Fallen.

The flail also has natural bleed build-up, which comes handy against some of the Rohgar enemy types you will encounter later in the game.