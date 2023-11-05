Lords of the Fallen: Every Armor Set and its statistics

Armors are the entire set of equipment that reduces damage in Lords of the Fallen. It generally consists of a Helmet, Gauntlet, Chest Armor, and Legs. While the sets are scattered around the entire world, they can be collected and equipped together to provide a pristine look. A combination of different equipment can, however, be used to get the best results.

This article will list every Armor Set in Lords of the Fallen.

All Armor Sets obtainable in Lords of the Fallen

Abbess Set

Total Weight: 47.4

Physical Damage Negation: 257

Fire Damage Negation: 161

Holy Damage Negation: 413

Wither Damage Negation: 281

Abiding Defender Set

Total Weight: 64.1

Physical Damage Negation: 428

Fire Damage Negation: 137

Holy Damage Negation: 418

Wither Damage Negation: 269

Andreas of Ebb's Set

Total Weight: 52

Physical Damage Negation: 415

Fire Damage Negation: 216

Holy Damage Negation: 211

Wither Damage Negation: 187

Angel of the Void Set

Total Weight: 50.6

Physical Damage Negation: 319

Fire Damage Negation: 191

Holy Damage Negation: 196

Wither Damage Negation: 393

Antique Hallowed Sentinel Set

Total Weight: 41.9

Physical Damage Negation: 249

Fire Damage Negation: 214

Holy Damage Negation: 211

Wither Damage Negation: 188

Ardent Penitent Set

Total Weight: 43.7

Physical Damage Negation: 344

Fire Damage Negation: 136

Holy Damage Negation: 307

Wither Damage Negation: 211

Avowed Set

Total Weight: 48.1

Physical Damage Negation: 299

Fire Damage Negation: 239

Holy Damage Negation: 234

Wither Damage Negation: 207

Bones Set

Total Weight: 10.5

Physical Damage Negation: 46

Fire Damage Negation: 113

Holy Damage Negation: 108

Wither Damage Negation: 294

Blackfeather Ranger Set

Total Weight: 35.4

Physical Damage Negation: 143

Fire Damage Negation: 222

Holy Damage Negation: 222

Wither Damage Negation: 219

Byron's Set

Total Weight: 39.4

Physical Damage Negation: 162

Fire Damage Negation: 176

Holy Damage Negation: 316

Wither Damage Negation: 310

Calrath Guardsman Set

Total Weight: 58.2

Physical Damage Negation: 383

Fire Damage Negation: 277

Holy Damage Negation: 271

Wither Damage Negation: 231

Carrion Knight Set

Total Weight: 50.9

Physical Damage Negation: 302

Fire Damage Negation: 191

Holy Damage Negation: 320

Wither Damage Negation: 225

Condemned Set

Total Weight: 34.1

Physical Damage Negation: 121

Fire Damage Negation: 275

Holy Damage Negation: 275

Wither Damage Negation: 269

Conflagrant Seer Set

Total Weight: 35.1

Physical Damage Negation: 226

Fire Damage Negation: 282

Holy Damage Negation: 132

Wither Damage Negation: 256

Corrupted Cleric's Set

Total Weight: 59.2

Physical Damage Negation: 341

Fire Damage Negation: 372

Holy Damage Negation: 251

Wither Damage Negation: 286

Corrupted Penitent Set

Total Weight: 23.2

Physical Damage Negation: 86

Fire Damage Negation: 280

Holy Damage Negation: 113

Wither Damage Negation: 193

Corrupted Pilgrim Set

Total Weight: 25.4

Physical Damage Negation: 110

Fire Damage Negation: 315

Holy Damage Negation: 115

Wither Damage Negation: 211

Crimson Reactor Set

Total Weight: 74.5

Physical Damage Negation: 591

Fire Damage Negation: 112

Holy Damage Negation: 425

Wither Damage Negation: 251

Cursed Set

Total Weight: 75.2

Physical Damage Negation: 560

Fire Damage Negation: 209

Holy Damage Negation: 216

Wither Damage Negation: 417

Damarose's Set

Total Weight: 48.2

Physical Damage Negation: 256

Fire Damage Negation: 344

Holy Damage Negation: 159

Wither Damage Negation: 247

Descrier Guide Set

Total Weight: 29.2

Physical Damage Negation: 133

Fire Damage Negation: 158

Holy Damage Negation: 322

Wither Damage Negation: 236

Despair's Set

Total Weight: 18.4

Physical Damage Negation: 67

Fire Damage Negation: 159

Holy Damage Negation: 154

Wither Damage Negation: 326

Drustan's Set

Total Weight: 49.7

Physical Damage Negation: 223

Fire Damage Negation: 3146

Holy Damage Negation: 178

Wither Damage Negation: 341

Elianne the Starved's Set

Total Weight: 56.5

Physical Damage Negation: 349

Fire Damage Negation: 203

Holy Damage Negation: 207

Wither Damage Negation: 471

Enslaved Miner Set

Total Weight: 18.4

Physical Damage Negation: 136

Fire Damage Negation: 120

Holy Damage Negation: 116

Wither Damage Negation: 92

Exacter Set

Total Weight: 32.4

Physical Damage Negation: 141

Fire Damage Negation: 123

Holy Damage Negation: 446

Wither Damage Negation: 248

Exiled Stalker Set

Total Weight: 32.5

Physical Damage Negation: 106

Fire Damage Negation: 260

Holy Damage Negation: 260

Wither Damage Negation: 293

Failed Pilgrim's Set

Total Weight: 23.9

Physical Damage Negation: 124

Fire Damage Negation: 183

Holy Damage Negation: 202

Wither Damage Negation: 155

Faithless Set

Total Weight: 73.9

Physical Damage Negation: 546

Fire Damage Negation: 195

Holy Damage Negation: 390

Wither Damage Negation: 287

Fetid Sacrifice Set

Total Weight: 21.5

Physical Damage Negation: 108

Fire Damage Negation: 110

Holy Damage Negation: 180

Wither Damage Negation: 206

Fitzroy's Set

Total Weight: 71.7

Physical Damage Negation: 563

Fire Damage Negation: 179

Holy Damage Negation: 272

Wither Damage Negation: 230

Fungal Bowman Set

Total Weight: 16.8

Physical Damage Negation: 61

Fire Damage Negation: 61

Holy Damage Negation: 140

Wither Damage Negation: 288

Hallowed Knight Set

Total Weight: 56.7

Physical Damage Negation: 323

Fire Damage Negation: 223

Holy Damage Negation: 223

Wither Damage Negation: 218

Harrower Set

Total Weight: 66.7

Physical Damage Negation: 536

Fire Damage Negation: 131

Holy Damage Negation: 136

Wither Damage Negation: 476

Holy Bulwark Set

Total Weight: 73.6

Physical Damage Negation: 581

Fire Damage Negation: 153

Holy Damage Negation: 380

Wither Damage Negation: 248

Hushed Saint's Set

Total Weight: 62.1

Physical Damage Negation: 515

Fire Damage Negation: 167

Holy Damage Negation: 202

Wither Damage Negation: 272

Iselle's Set

Total Weight: 15.9

Physical Damage Negation: 53

Fire Damage Negation: 94

Holy Damage Negation: 233

Wither Damage Negation: 161

Infernal Enchantress Set

Total Weight: 38.8

Physical Damage Negation: 177

Fire Damage Negation: 381

Holy Damage Negation: 203

Wither Damage Negation: 274

J'deyl Set

Total Weight: 62.6

Physical Damage Negation: 454

Fire Damage Negation: 270

Holy Damage Negation: 264

Wither Damage Negation: 230

Judge Cleric's Set

Total Weight: 65.2

Physical Damage Negation: 446

Fire Damage Negation: 149

Holy Damage Negation: 481

Wither Damage Negation: 253

Kinrangr Guardian Set

Total Weight: 58.9

Physical Damage Negation: 589

Fire Damage Negation: 249

Holy Damage Negation: 248

Wither Damage Negation: 228

Kinrangr Hunter Set

Total Weight: 58.9

Physical Damage Negation: 325

Fire Damage Negation: 246

Holy Damage Negation: 260

Wither Damage Negation: 360

Knight of Adyr Set

Total Weight: 64.3

Physical Damage Negation: 453

Fire Damage Negation: 431

Holy Damage Negation: 98

Wither Damage Negation: 233

Kukajin's Set

Total Weight: 38.9

Physical Damage Negation: 254

Fire Damage Negation: 196

Holy Damage Negation: 191

Wither Damage Negation: 168

Lightreaper's Set

Total Weight: 59.1

Physical Damage Negation: 439

Fire Damage Negation: 479

Holy Damage Negation: 89

Wither Damage Negation: 233

Lord Set

Total Weight: 63.2

Physical Damage Negation: 423

Fire Damage Negation: 414

Holy Damage Negation: 134

Wither Damage Negation: 263

Marksman Set

Total Weight: 54.9

Physical Damage Negation: 363

Fire Damage Negation: 266

Holy Damage Negation: 261

Wither Damage Negation: 220

Mournstead Infantry Set

Total Weight: 50.7

Physical Damage Negation: 242

Fire Damage Negation: 227

Holy Damage Negation: 227

Wither Damage Negation: 224

Neophyte Set

Total Weight: 30.6

Physical Damage Negation: 144

Fire Damage Negation: 196

Holy Damage Negation: 192

Wither Damage Negation: 317

Noblewoman Set

Total Weight: 29.7

Physical Damage Negation: 109

Fire Damage Negation: 295

Holy Damage Negation: 295

Wither Damage Negation: 268

Orian Preacher Set

Total Weight: 29.1

Physical Damage Negation: 86

Fire Damage Negation: 164

Holy Damage Negation: 296

Wither Damage Negation: 206

Overseer Set

Total Weight: 46.6

Physical Damage Negation: 223

Fire Damage Negation: 254

Holy Damage Negation: 259

Wither Damage Negation: 250

Paladin Set

Total Weight: 61.6

Physical Damage Negation: 411

Fire Damage Negation: 228

Holy Damage Negation: 222

Wither Damage Negation: 365

Partisan Set

Total Weight: 48.9

Physical Damage Negation: 234

Fire Damage Negation: 232

Holy Damage Negation: 232

Wither Damage Negation: 228

Pieta's Set

Total Weight: 57.6

Physical Damage Negation: 376

Fire Damage Negation: 168

Holy Damage Negation: 462

Wither Damage Negation: 243

Pilgrim Set

Total Weight: 19.8

Physical Damage Negation: 80

Fire Damage Negation: 96

Holy Damage Negation: 260

Wither Damage Negation: 175

Prole Set

Total Weight: 33.7

Physical Damage Negation: 180

Fire Damage Negation: 243

Holy Damage Negation: 243

Wither Damage Negation: 201

Proselyte Set

Total Weight: 48

Physical Damage Negation: 314

Fire Damage Negation: 315

Holy Damage Negation: 147

Wither Damage Negation: 216

Pureblade Set

Total Weight: 52.2

Physical Damage Negation: 302

Fire Damage Negation: 163

Holy Damage Negation: 353

Wither Damage Negation: 251

Purger Set

Total Weight: 62

Physical Damage Negation: 404

Fire Damage Negation: 241

Holy Damage Negation: 236

Wither Damage Negation: 377

Putrid Child Set

Total Weight: 26.6

Physical Damage Negation: 104

Fire Damage Negation: 189

Holy Damage Negation: 195

Wither Damage Negation: 361

Pyric Cultist Set

Total Weight: 35.2

Physical Damage Negation: 142

Fire Damage Negation: 377

Holy Damage Negation: 140

Wither Damage Negation: 210

Radiant Purifier Set

Total Weight: 38.3

Physical Damage Negation: 184

Fire Damage Negation: 169

Holy Damage Negation: 411

Wither Damage Negation: 285

Rapturous Huntress Set

Total Weight: 51.9

Physical Damage Negation: 311

Fire Damage Negation: 135

Holy Damage Negation: 420

Wither Damage Negation: 209

Ravager Set

Total Weight: 76.9

Physical Damage Negation: 577

Fire Damage Negation: 240

Holy Damage Negation: 236

Wither Damage Negation: 384

Raw Mangler Set

Total Weight: 29.4

Physical Damage Negation: 153

Fire Damage Negation: 256

Holy Damage Negation: 110

Wither Damage Negation: 181

Ruiner Set

Total Weight: 59.8

Physical Damage Negation: 432

Fire Damage Negation: 459

Holy Damage Negation: 113

Wither Damage Negation: 242

Sacred Resonance Set

Total Weight: 53.1

Physical Damage Negation: 387

Fire Damage Negation: 147

Holy Damage Negation: 335

Wither Damage Negation: 235

Scourged Sister Set

Total Weight: 53.1

Physical Damage Negation: 216

Fire Damage Negation: 63

Holy Damage Negation: 383

Wither Damage Negation: 178

Shuja Strider Set

Total Weight: 26.9

Physical Damage Negation: 125

Fire Damage Negation: 168

Holy Damage Negation: 162

Wither Damage Negation: 294

Shuja Warrior Set

Total Weight: 9.5

Physical Damage Negation: 41

Fire Damage Negation: 65

Holy Damage Negation: 62

Wither Damage Negation: 131

Sin-Piercer Set

Total Weight: 44.6

Physical Damage Negation: 279

Fire Damage Negation: 123

Holy Damage Negation: 339

Wither Damage Negation: 208

Skinstealer Set

Total Weight: 58.5

Physical Damage Negation: 364

Fire Damage Negation: 363

Holy Damage Negation: 176

Wither Damage Negation: 265

Sovereign Protector Set

Total Weight: 77.8

Physical Damage Negation: 651

Fire Damage Negation: 297

Holy Damage Negation: 291

Wither Damage Negation: 248

Stomund's Set

Total Weight: 69.6

Physical Damage Negation: 496

Fire Damage Negation: 370

Holy Damage Negation: 171

Wither Damage Negation: 267

Tancred's Set

Total Weight: 81.2

Physical Damage Negation: 779

Fire Damage Negation: 363

Holy Damage Negation: 164

Wither Damage Negation: 258

The Iron Wayfarer's Set

Total Weight: 63.9

Physical Damage Negation: 583

Fire Damage Negation: 541

Holy Damage Negation: 246

Wither Damage Negation: 213

Thorned Penitent Set

Total Weight: 22.8

Physical Damage Negation: 99

Fire Damage Negation: 91

Holy Damage Negation: 258

Wither Damage Negation: 171

Tortured Prisoner's Set

Total Weight: 32.3

Physical Damage Negation: 161

Fire Damage Negation: 311

Holy Damage Negation: 143

Wither Damage Negation: 224

Udirangr Warwolf Set

Total Weight: 35.3

Physical Damage Negation: 151

Fire Damage Negation: 204

Holy Damage Negation: 204

Wither Damage Negation: 237

Vanguard Set

Total Weight: 58.1

Physical Damage Negation: 317

Fire Damage Negation: 220

Holy Damage Negation: 215

Wither Damage Negation: 370

This summarizes the statistics of every armor that can be collected in Lords of the Fallen.