Lords of the Fallen: Every Armor Set and its statistics

Armors are the entire set of equipment that reduces damage in Lords of the Fallen. It generally consists of a Helmet, Gauntlet, Chest Armor, and Legs. While the sets are scattered around the entire world, they can be collected and equipped together to provide a pristine look. A combination of different equipment can, however, be used to get the best results.
This article will list every Armor Set in Lords of the Fallen.
All Armor Sets obtainable in Lords of the Fallen
Abbess Set
- Total Weight: 47.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 257
- Fire Damage Negation: 161
- Holy Damage Negation: 413
- Wither Damage Negation: 281
Abiding Defender Set
- Total Weight: 64.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 428
- Fire Damage Negation: 137
- Holy Damage Negation: 418
- Wither Damage Negation: 269
Andreas of Ebb's Set
- Total Weight: 52
- Physical Damage Negation: 415
- Fire Damage Negation: 216
- Holy Damage Negation: 211
- Wither Damage Negation: 187
Angel of the Void Set
- Total Weight: 50.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 319
- Fire Damage Negation: 191
- Holy Damage Negation: 196
- Wither Damage Negation: 393
Antique Hallowed Sentinel Set
- Total Weight: 41.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 249
- Fire Damage Negation: 214
- Holy Damage Negation: 211
- Wither Damage Negation: 188
Ardent Penitent Set
- Total Weight: 43.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 344
- Fire Damage Negation: 136
- Holy Damage Negation: 307
- Wither Damage Negation: 211
Avowed Set
- Total Weight: 48.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 299
- Fire Damage Negation: 239
- Holy Damage Negation: 234
- Wither Damage Negation: 207
Bones Set
- Total Weight: 10.5
- Physical Damage Negation: 46
- Fire Damage Negation: 113
- Holy Damage Negation: 108
- Wither Damage Negation: 294
Blackfeather Ranger Set
- Total Weight: 35.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 143
- Fire Damage Negation: 222
- Holy Damage Negation: 222
- Wither Damage Negation: 219
Byron's Set
- Total Weight: 39.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 162
- Fire Damage Negation: 176
- Holy Damage Negation: 316
- Wither Damage Negation: 310
Calrath Guardsman Set
- Total Weight: 58.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 383
- Fire Damage Negation: 277
- Holy Damage Negation: 271
- Wither Damage Negation: 231
Carrion Knight Set
- Total Weight: 50.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 302
- Fire Damage Negation: 191
- Holy Damage Negation: 320
- Wither Damage Negation: 225
Condemned Set
- Total Weight: 34.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 121
- Fire Damage Negation: 275
- Holy Damage Negation: 275
- Wither Damage Negation: 269
Conflagrant Seer Set
- Total Weight: 35.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 226
- Fire Damage Negation: 282
- Holy Damage Negation: 132
- Wither Damage Negation: 256
Corrupted Cleric's Set
- Total Weight: 59.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 341
- Fire Damage Negation: 372
- Holy Damage Negation: 251
- Wither Damage Negation: 286
Corrupted Penitent Set
- Total Weight: 23.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 86
- Fire Damage Negation: 280
- Holy Damage Negation: 113
- Wither Damage Negation: 193
Corrupted Pilgrim Set
- Total Weight: 25.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 110
- Fire Damage Negation: 315
- Holy Damage Negation: 115
- Wither Damage Negation: 211
Crimson Reactor Set
- Total Weight: 74.5
- Physical Damage Negation: 591
- Fire Damage Negation: 112
- Holy Damage Negation: 425
- Wither Damage Negation: 251
Cursed Set
- Total Weight: 75.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 560
- Fire Damage Negation: 209
- Holy Damage Negation: 216
- Wither Damage Negation: 417
Damarose's Set
- Total Weight: 48.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 256
- Fire Damage Negation: 344
- Holy Damage Negation: 159
- Wither Damage Negation: 247
Descrier Guide Set
- Total Weight: 29.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 133
- Fire Damage Negation: 158
- Holy Damage Negation: 322
- Wither Damage Negation: 236
Despair's Set
- Total Weight: 18.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 67
- Fire Damage Negation: 159
- Holy Damage Negation: 154
- Wither Damage Negation: 326
Drustan's Set
- Total Weight: 49.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 223
- Fire Damage Negation: 3146
- Holy Damage Negation: 178
- Wither Damage Negation: 341
Elianne the Starved's Set
- Total Weight: 56.5
- Physical Damage Negation: 349
- Fire Damage Negation: 203
- Holy Damage Negation: 207
- Wither Damage Negation: 471
Enslaved Miner Set
- Total Weight: 18.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 136
- Fire Damage Negation: 120
- Holy Damage Negation: 116
- Wither Damage Negation: 92
Exacter Set
- Total Weight: 32.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 141
- Fire Damage Negation: 123
- Holy Damage Negation: 446
- Wither Damage Negation: 248
Exiled Stalker Set
- Total Weight: 32.5
- Physical Damage Negation: 106
- Fire Damage Negation: 260
- Holy Damage Negation: 260
- Wither Damage Negation: 293
Failed Pilgrim's Set
- Total Weight: 23.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 124
- Fire Damage Negation: 183
- Holy Damage Negation: 202
- Wither Damage Negation: 155
Faithless Set
- Total Weight: 73.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 546
- Fire Damage Negation: 195
- Holy Damage Negation: 390
- Wither Damage Negation: 287
Fetid Sacrifice Set
- Total Weight: 21.5
- Physical Damage Negation: 108
- Fire Damage Negation: 110
- Holy Damage Negation: 180
- Wither Damage Negation: 206
Fitzroy's Set
- Total Weight: 71.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 563
- Fire Damage Negation: 179
- Holy Damage Negation: 272
- Wither Damage Negation: 230
Fungal Bowman Set
- Total Weight: 16.8
- Physical Damage Negation: 61
- Fire Damage Negation: 61
- Holy Damage Negation: 140
- Wither Damage Negation: 288
Hallowed Knight Set
- Total Weight: 56.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 323
- Fire Damage Negation: 223
- Holy Damage Negation: 223
- Wither Damage Negation: 218
Harrower Set
- Total Weight: 66.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 536
- Fire Damage Negation: 131
- Holy Damage Negation: 136
- Wither Damage Negation: 476
Holy Bulwark Set
- Total Weight: 73.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 581
- Fire Damage Negation: 153
- Holy Damage Negation: 380
- Wither Damage Negation: 248
Hushed Saint's Set
- Total Weight: 62.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 515
- Fire Damage Negation: 167
- Holy Damage Negation: 202
- Wither Damage Negation: 272
Iselle's Set
- Total Weight: 15.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 53
- Fire Damage Negation: 94
- Holy Damage Negation: 233
- Wither Damage Negation: 161
Infernal Enchantress Set
- Total Weight: 38.8
- Physical Damage Negation: 177
- Fire Damage Negation: 381
- Holy Damage Negation: 203
- Wither Damage Negation: 274
J'deyl Set
- Total Weight: 62.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 454
- Fire Damage Negation: 270
- Holy Damage Negation: 264
- Wither Damage Negation: 230
Judge Cleric's Set
- Total Weight: 65.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 446
- Fire Damage Negation: 149
- Holy Damage Negation: 481
- Wither Damage Negation: 253
Kinrangr Guardian Set
- Total Weight: 58.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 589
- Fire Damage Negation: 249
- Holy Damage Negation: 248
- Wither Damage Negation: 228
Kinrangr Hunter Set
- Total Weight: 58.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 325
- Fire Damage Negation: 246
- Holy Damage Negation: 260
- Wither Damage Negation: 360
Knight of Adyr Set
- Total Weight: 64.3
- Physical Damage Negation: 453
- Fire Damage Negation: 431
- Holy Damage Negation: 98
- Wither Damage Negation: 233
Kukajin's Set
- Total Weight: 38.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 254
- Fire Damage Negation: 196
- Holy Damage Negation: 191
- Wither Damage Negation: 168
Lightreaper's Set
- Total Weight: 59.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 439
- Fire Damage Negation: 479
- Holy Damage Negation: 89
- Wither Damage Negation: 233
Lord Set
- Total Weight: 63.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 423
- Fire Damage Negation: 414
- Holy Damage Negation: 134
- Wither Damage Negation: 263
Marksman Set
- Total Weight: 54.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 363
- Fire Damage Negation: 266
- Holy Damage Negation: 261
- Wither Damage Negation: 220
Mournstead Infantry Set
- Total Weight: 50.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 242
- Fire Damage Negation: 227
- Holy Damage Negation: 227
- Wither Damage Negation: 224
Neophyte Set
- Total Weight: 30.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 144
- Fire Damage Negation: 196
- Holy Damage Negation: 192
- Wither Damage Negation: 317
Noblewoman Set
- Total Weight: 29.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 109
- Fire Damage Negation: 295
- Holy Damage Negation: 295
- Wither Damage Negation: 268
Orian Preacher Set
- Total Weight: 29.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 86
- Fire Damage Negation: 164
- Holy Damage Negation: 296
- Wither Damage Negation: 206
Overseer Set
- Total Weight: 46.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 223
- Fire Damage Negation: 254
- Holy Damage Negation: 259
- Wither Damage Negation: 250
Paladin Set
- Total Weight: 61.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 411
- Fire Damage Negation: 228
- Holy Damage Negation: 222
- Wither Damage Negation: 365
Partisan Set
- Total Weight: 48.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 234
- Fire Damage Negation: 232
- Holy Damage Negation: 232
- Wither Damage Negation: 228
Pieta's Set
- Total Weight: 57.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 376
- Fire Damage Negation: 168
- Holy Damage Negation: 462
- Wither Damage Negation: 243
Pilgrim Set
- Total Weight: 19.8
- Physical Damage Negation: 80
- Fire Damage Negation: 96
- Holy Damage Negation: 260
- Wither Damage Negation: 175
Prole Set
- Total Weight: 33.7
- Physical Damage Negation: 180
- Fire Damage Negation: 243
- Holy Damage Negation: 243
- Wither Damage Negation: 201
Proselyte Set
- Total Weight: 48
- Physical Damage Negation: 314
- Fire Damage Negation: 315
- Holy Damage Negation: 147
- Wither Damage Negation: 216
Pureblade Set
- Total Weight: 52.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 302
- Fire Damage Negation: 163
- Holy Damage Negation: 353
- Wither Damage Negation: 251
Purger Set
- Total Weight: 62
- Physical Damage Negation: 404
- Fire Damage Negation: 241
- Holy Damage Negation: 236
- Wither Damage Negation: 377
Putrid Child Set
- Total Weight: 26.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 104
- Fire Damage Negation: 189
- Holy Damage Negation: 195
- Wither Damage Negation: 361
Pyric Cultist Set
- Total Weight: 35.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 142
- Fire Damage Negation: 377
- Holy Damage Negation: 140
- Wither Damage Negation: 210
Radiant Purifier Set
- Total Weight: 38.3
- Physical Damage Negation: 184
- Fire Damage Negation: 169
- Holy Damage Negation: 411
- Wither Damage Negation: 285
Rapturous Huntress Set
- Total Weight: 51.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 311
- Fire Damage Negation: 135
- Holy Damage Negation: 420
- Wither Damage Negation: 209
Ravager Set
- Total Weight: 76.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 577
- Fire Damage Negation: 240
- Holy Damage Negation: 236
- Wither Damage Negation: 384
Raw Mangler Set
- Total Weight: 29.4
- Physical Damage Negation: 153
- Fire Damage Negation: 256
- Holy Damage Negation: 110
- Wither Damage Negation: 181
Ruiner Set
- Total Weight: 59.8
- Physical Damage Negation: 432
- Fire Damage Negation: 459
- Holy Damage Negation: 113
- Wither Damage Negation: 242
Sacred Resonance Set
- Total Weight: 53.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 387
- Fire Damage Negation: 147
- Holy Damage Negation: 335
- Wither Damage Negation: 235
Scourged Sister Set
- Total Weight: 53.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 216
- Fire Damage Negation: 63
- Holy Damage Negation: 383
- Wither Damage Negation: 178
Shuja Strider Set
- Total Weight: 26.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 125
- Fire Damage Negation: 168
- Holy Damage Negation: 162
- Wither Damage Negation: 294
Shuja Warrior Set
- Total Weight: 9.5
- Physical Damage Negation: 41
- Fire Damage Negation: 65
- Holy Damage Negation: 62
- Wither Damage Negation: 131
Sin-Piercer Set
- Total Weight: 44.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 279
- Fire Damage Negation: 123
- Holy Damage Negation: 339
- Wither Damage Negation: 208
Skinstealer Set
- Total Weight: 58.5
- Physical Damage Negation: 364
- Fire Damage Negation: 363
- Holy Damage Negation: 176
- Wither Damage Negation: 265
Sovereign Protector Set
- Total Weight: 77.8
- Physical Damage Negation: 651
- Fire Damage Negation: 297
- Holy Damage Negation: 291
- Wither Damage Negation: 248
Stomund's Set
- Total Weight: 69.6
- Physical Damage Negation: 496
- Fire Damage Negation: 370
- Holy Damage Negation: 171
- Wither Damage Negation: 267
Tancred's Set
- Total Weight: 81.2
- Physical Damage Negation: 779
- Fire Damage Negation: 363
- Holy Damage Negation: 164
- Wither Damage Negation: 258
The Iron Wayfarer's Set
- Total Weight: 63.9
- Physical Damage Negation: 583
- Fire Damage Negation: 541
- Holy Damage Negation: 246
- Wither Damage Negation: 213
Thorned Penitent Set
- Total Weight: 22.8
- Physical Damage Negation: 99
- Fire Damage Negation: 91
- Holy Damage Negation: 258
- Wither Damage Negation: 171
Tortured Prisoner's Set
- Total Weight: 32.3
- Physical Damage Negation: 161
- Fire Damage Negation: 311
- Holy Damage Negation: 143
- Wither Damage Negation: 224
Udirangr Warwolf Set
- Total Weight: 35.3
- Physical Damage Negation: 151
- Fire Damage Negation: 204
- Holy Damage Negation: 204
- Wither Damage Negation: 237
Vanguard Set
- Total Weight: 58.1
- Physical Damage Negation: 317
- Fire Damage Negation: 220
- Holy Damage Negation: 215
- Wither Damage Negation: 370
This summarizes the statistics of every armor that can be collected in Lords of the Fallen.
