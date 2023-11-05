Esports & Gaming

Lords of the Fallen: Every Armor Set and its statistics

Armors are the entire set of equipment that reduces damage in Lords of the Fallen. It generally consists of a Helmet, Gauntlet, Chest Armor, and Legs. While the sets are scattered around the entire world, they can be collected and equipped together to provide a pristine look. A combination of different equipment can, however, be used to get the best results.

This article will list every Armor Set in Lords of the Fallen.

All Armor Sets obtainable in Lords of the Fallen

Abbess Set

  • Total Weight: 47.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 257
  • Fire Damage Negation: 161
  • Holy Damage Negation: 413
  • Wither Damage Negation: 281

Abiding Defender Set

  • Total Weight: 64.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 428
  • Fire Damage Negation: 137
  • Holy Damage Negation: 418
  • Wither Damage Negation: 269

Andreas of Ebb's Set

  • Total Weight: 52
  • Physical Damage Negation: 415
  • Fire Damage Negation: 216
  • Holy Damage Negation: 211
  • Wither Damage Negation: 187

Angel of the Void Set

  • Total Weight: 50.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 319
  • Fire Damage Negation: 191
  • Holy Damage Negation: 196
  • Wither Damage Negation: 393

Antique Hallowed Sentinel Set

  • Total Weight: 41.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 249
  • Fire Damage Negation: 214
  • Holy Damage Negation: 211
  • Wither Damage Negation: 188

Ardent Penitent Set

  • Total Weight: 43.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 344
  • Fire Damage Negation: 136
  • Holy Damage Negation: 307
  • Wither Damage Negation: 211

Avowed Set

  • Total Weight: 48.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 299
  • Fire Damage Negation: 239
  • Holy Damage Negation: 234
  • Wither Damage Negation: 207

Bones Set

  • Total Weight: 10.5
  • Physical Damage Negation: 46
  • Fire Damage Negation: 113
  • Holy Damage Negation: 108
  • Wither Damage Negation: 294

Blackfeather Ranger Set

  • Total Weight: 35.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 143
  • Fire Damage Negation: 222
  • Holy Damage Negation: 222
  • Wither Damage Negation: 219

Byron's Set

  • Total Weight: 39.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 162
  • Fire Damage Negation: 176
  • Holy Damage Negation: 316
  • Wither Damage Negation: 310

Calrath Guardsman Set

  • Total Weight: 58.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 383
  • Fire Damage Negation: 277
  • Holy Damage Negation: 271
  • Wither Damage Negation: 231

Carrion Knight Set

  • Total Weight: 50.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 302
  • Fire Damage Negation: 191
  • Holy Damage Negation: 320
  • Wither Damage Negation: 225

Condemned Set

  • Total Weight: 34.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 121
  • Fire Damage Negation: 275
  • Holy Damage Negation: 275
  • Wither Damage Negation: 269

Conflagrant Seer Set

  • Total Weight: 35.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 226
  • Fire Damage Negation: 282
  • Holy Damage Negation: 132
  • Wither Damage Negation: 256

Corrupted Cleric's Set

  • Total Weight: 59.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 341
  • Fire Damage Negation: 372
  • Holy Damage Negation: 251
  • Wither Damage Negation: 286

Corrupted Penitent Set

  • Total Weight: 23.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 86
  • Fire Damage Negation: 280
  • Holy Damage Negation: 113
  • Wither Damage Negation: 193

Corrupted Pilgrim Set

  • Total Weight: 25.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 110
  • Fire Damage Negation: 315
  • Holy Damage Negation: 115
  • Wither Damage Negation: 211

Crimson Reactor Set

  • Total Weight: 74.5
  • Physical Damage Negation: 591
  • Fire Damage Negation: 112
  • Holy Damage Negation: 425
  • Wither Damage Negation: 251

Cursed Set

  • Total Weight: 75.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 560
  • Fire Damage Negation: 209
  • Holy Damage Negation: 216
  • Wither Damage Negation: 417

Damarose's Set

  • Total Weight: 48.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 256
  • Fire Damage Negation: 344
  • Holy Damage Negation: 159
  • Wither Damage Negation: 247

Descrier Guide Set

  • Total Weight: 29.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 133
  • Fire Damage Negation: 158
  • Holy Damage Negation: 322
  • Wither Damage Negation: 236

Despair's Set

  • Total Weight: 18.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 67
  • Fire Damage Negation: 159
  • Holy Damage Negation: 154
  • Wither Damage Negation: 326

Drustan's Set

  • Total Weight: 49.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 223
  • Fire Damage Negation: 3146
  • Holy Damage Negation: 178
  • Wither Damage Negation: 341

Elianne the Starved's Set

  • Total Weight: 56.5
  • Physical Damage Negation: 349
  • Fire Damage Negation: 203
  • Holy Damage Negation: 207
  • Wither Damage Negation: 471

Enslaved Miner Set

  • Total Weight: 18.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 136
  • Fire Damage Negation: 120
  • Holy Damage Negation: 116
  • Wither Damage Negation: 92

Exacter Set

  • Total Weight: 32.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 141
  • Fire Damage Negation: 123
  • Holy Damage Negation: 446
  • Wither Damage Negation: 248

Exiled Stalker Set

  • Total Weight: 32.5
  • Physical Damage Negation: 106
  • Fire Damage Negation: 260
  • Holy Damage Negation: 260
  • Wither Damage Negation: 293

Failed Pilgrim's Set

  • Total Weight: 23.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 124
  • Fire Damage Negation: 183
  • Holy Damage Negation: 202
  • Wither Damage Negation: 155

Faithless Set

  • Total Weight: 73.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 546
  • Fire Damage Negation: 195
  • Holy Damage Negation: 390
  • Wither Damage Negation: 287

Fetid Sacrifice Set

  • Total Weight: 21.5
  • Physical Damage Negation: 108
  • Fire Damage Negation: 110
  • Holy Damage Negation: 180
  • Wither Damage Negation: 206

Fitzroy's Set

  • Total Weight: 71.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 563
  • Fire Damage Negation: 179
  • Holy Damage Negation: 272
  • Wither Damage Negation: 230

Fungal Bowman Set

  • Total Weight: 16.8
  • Physical Damage Negation: 61
  • Fire Damage Negation: 61
  • Holy Damage Negation: 140
  • Wither Damage Negation: 288

Hallowed Knight Set

  • Total Weight: 56.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 323
  • Fire Damage Negation: 223
  • Holy Damage Negation: 223
  • Wither Damage Negation: 218

Harrower Set

  • Total Weight: 66.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 536
  • Fire Damage Negation: 131
  • Holy Damage Negation: 136
  • Wither Damage Negation: 476
Holy Bulwark Set

  • Total Weight: 73.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 581
  • Fire Damage Negation: 153
  • Holy Damage Negation: 380
  • Wither Damage Negation: 248

Hushed Saint's Set

  • Total Weight: 62.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 515
  • Fire Damage Negation: 167
  • Holy Damage Negation: 202
  • Wither Damage Negation: 272

Iselle's Set

  • Total Weight: 15.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 53
  • Fire Damage Negation: 94
  • Holy Damage Negation: 233
  • Wither Damage Negation: 161

Infernal Enchantress Set

  • Total Weight: 38.8
  • Physical Damage Negation: 177
  • Fire Damage Negation: 381
  • Holy Damage Negation: 203
  • Wither Damage Negation: 274

J'deyl Set

  • Total Weight: 62.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 454
  • Fire Damage Negation: 270
  • Holy Damage Negation: 264
  • Wither Damage Negation: 230

Judge Cleric's Set

  • Total Weight: 65.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 446
  • Fire Damage Negation: 149
  • Holy Damage Negation: 481
  • Wither Damage Negation: 253

Kinrangr Guardian Set

  • Total Weight: 58.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 589
  • Fire Damage Negation: 249
  • Holy Damage Negation: 248
  • Wither Damage Negation: 228

Kinrangr Hunter Set

  • Total Weight: 58.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 325
  • Fire Damage Negation: 246
  • Holy Damage Negation: 260
  • Wither Damage Negation: 360

Knight of Adyr Set

  • Total Weight: 64.3
  • Physical Damage Negation: 453
  • Fire Damage Negation: 431
  • Holy Damage Negation: 98
  • Wither Damage Negation: 233

Kukajin's Set

  • Total Weight: 38.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 254
  • Fire Damage Negation: 196
  • Holy Damage Negation: 191
  • Wither Damage Negation: 168

Lightreaper's Set

  • Total Weight: 59.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 439
  • Fire Damage Negation: 479
  • Holy Damage Negation: 89
  • Wither Damage Negation: 233

Lord Set

  • Total Weight: 63.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 423
  • Fire Damage Negation: 414
  • Holy Damage Negation: 134
  • Wither Damage Negation: 263

Marksman Set

  • Total Weight: 54.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 363
  • Fire Damage Negation: 266
  • Holy Damage Negation: 261
  • Wither Damage Negation: 220

Mournstead Infantry Set

  • Total Weight: 50.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 242
  • Fire Damage Negation: 227
  • Holy Damage Negation: 227
  • Wither Damage Negation: 224

Neophyte Set

  • Total Weight: 30.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 144
  • Fire Damage Negation: 196
  • Holy Damage Negation: 192
  • Wither Damage Negation: 317

Noblewoman Set

  • Total Weight: 29.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 109
  • Fire Damage Negation: 295
  • Holy Damage Negation: 295
  • Wither Damage Negation: 268

Orian Preacher Set

  • Total Weight: 29.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 86
  • Fire Damage Negation: 164
  • Holy Damage Negation: 296
  • Wither Damage Negation: 206

Overseer Set

  • Total Weight: 46.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 223
  • Fire Damage Negation: 254
  • Holy Damage Negation: 259
  • Wither Damage Negation: 250

Paladin Set

  • Total Weight: 61.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 411
  • Fire Damage Negation: 228
  • Holy Damage Negation: 222
  • Wither Damage Negation: 365

Partisan Set

  • Total Weight: 48.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 234
  • Fire Damage Negation: 232
  • Holy Damage Negation: 232
  • Wither Damage Negation: 228

Pieta's Set

  • Total Weight: 57.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 376
  • Fire Damage Negation: 168
  • Holy Damage Negation: 462
  • Wither Damage Negation: 243

Pilgrim Set

  • Total Weight: 19.8
  • Physical Damage Negation: 80
  • Fire Damage Negation: 96
  • Holy Damage Negation: 260
  • Wither Damage Negation: 175

Prole Set

  • Total Weight: 33.7
  • Physical Damage Negation: 180
  • Fire Damage Negation: 243
  • Holy Damage Negation: 243
  • Wither Damage Negation: 201

Proselyte Set

  • Total Weight: 48
  • Physical Damage Negation: 314
  • Fire Damage Negation: 315
  • Holy Damage Negation: 147
  • Wither Damage Negation: 216

Pureblade Set

  • Total Weight: 52.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 302
  • Fire Damage Negation: 163
  • Holy Damage Negation: 353
  • Wither Damage Negation: 251

Purger Set

  • Total Weight: 62
  • Physical Damage Negation: 404
  • Fire Damage Negation: 241
  • Holy Damage Negation: 236
  • Wither Damage Negation: 377

Putrid Child Set

  • Total Weight: 26.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 104
  • Fire Damage Negation: 189
  • Holy Damage Negation: 195
  • Wither Damage Negation: 361

Pyric Cultist Set

  • Total Weight: 35.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 142
  • Fire Damage Negation: 377
  • Holy Damage Negation: 140
  • Wither Damage Negation: 210
Radiant Purifier Set

  • Total Weight: 38.3
  • Physical Damage Negation: 184
  • Fire Damage Negation: 169
  • Holy Damage Negation: 411
  • Wither Damage Negation: 285

Rapturous Huntress Set

  • Total Weight: 51.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 311
  • Fire Damage Negation: 135
  • Holy Damage Negation: 420
  • Wither Damage Negation: 209

Ravager Set

  • Total Weight: 76.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 577
  • Fire Damage Negation: 240
  • Holy Damage Negation: 236
  • Wither Damage Negation: 384

Raw Mangler Set

  • Total Weight: 29.4
  • Physical Damage Negation: 153
  • Fire Damage Negation: 256
  • Holy Damage Negation: 110
  • Wither Damage Negation: 181

Ruiner Set

  • Total Weight: 59.8
  • Physical Damage Negation: 432
  • Fire Damage Negation: 459
  • Holy Damage Negation: 113
  • Wither Damage Negation: 242

Sacred Resonance Set

  • Total Weight: 53.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 387
  • Fire Damage Negation: 147
  • Holy Damage Negation: 335
  • Wither Damage Negation: 235

Scourged Sister Set

  • Total Weight: 53.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 216
  • Fire Damage Negation: 63
  • Holy Damage Negation: 383
  • Wither Damage Negation: 178

Shuja Strider Set

  • Total Weight: 26.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 125
  • Fire Damage Negation: 168
  • Holy Damage Negation: 162
  • Wither Damage Negation: 294

Shuja Warrior Set

  • Total Weight: 9.5
  • Physical Damage Negation: 41
  • Fire Damage Negation: 65
  • Holy Damage Negation: 62
  • Wither Damage Negation: 131

Sin-Piercer Set

  • Total Weight: 44.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 279
  • Fire Damage Negation: 123
  • Holy Damage Negation: 339
  • Wither Damage Negation: 208

Skinstealer Set

  • Total Weight: 58.5
  • Physical Damage Negation: 364
  • Fire Damage Negation: 363
  • Holy Damage Negation: 176
  • Wither Damage Negation: 265

Sovereign Protector Set

  • Total Weight: 77.8
  • Physical Damage Negation: 651
  • Fire Damage Negation: 297
  • Holy Damage Negation: 291
  • Wither Damage Negation: 248

Stomund's Set

  • Total Weight: 69.6
  • Physical Damage Negation: 496
  • Fire Damage Negation: 370
  • Holy Damage Negation: 171
  • Wither Damage Negation: 267

Tancred's Set

  • Total Weight: 81.2
  • Physical Damage Negation: 779
  • Fire Damage Negation: 363
  • Holy Damage Negation: 164
  • Wither Damage Negation: 258

The Iron Wayfarer's Set

  • Total Weight: 63.9
  • Physical Damage Negation: 583
  • Fire Damage Negation: 541
  • Holy Damage Negation: 246
  • Wither Damage Negation: 213

Thorned Penitent Set

  • Total Weight: 22.8
  • Physical Damage Negation: 99
  • Fire Damage Negation: 91
  • Holy Damage Negation: 258
  • Wither Damage Negation: 171

Tortured Prisoner's Set

  • Total Weight: 32.3
  • Physical Damage Negation: 161
  • Fire Damage Negation: 311
  • Holy Damage Negation: 143
  • Wither Damage Negation: 224

Udirangr Warwolf Set

  • Total Weight: 35.3
  • Physical Damage Negation: 151
  • Fire Damage Negation: 204
  • Holy Damage Negation: 204
  • Wither Damage Negation: 237

Vanguard Set

  • Total Weight: 58.1
  • Physical Damage Negation: 317
  • Fire Damage Negation: 220
  • Holy Damage Negation: 215
  • Wither Damage Negation: 370

This summarizes the statistics of every armor that can be collected in Lords of the Fallen.

