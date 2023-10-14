Lords of the Fallen: Every Axe weapon and its statistics

Axes in Lords of the Fallen are heavy weapons designed to inflict damage in exchange for stamina. They primarily deal physical damage based on the strength build, but some can also deal different kinds of elemental damage. Players can boost their statistics and create stronger builds by upgrading weapons using the necessary materials.

Here is an overview of all the axe weapons in Lords of the Fallen.

All Axe weapons available in Lords of the Fallen

1) Axe of the Flayed

Weight: 7

Requirements: Inferno (13), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 48

Fire Damage: 48

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 110

Physical Damage: 55

Fire Damage: 55

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 62

Fire Damage: 62

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 140

Physical Damage: 70

Fire Damage: 70

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 154

Physical Damage: 77

Fire Damage: 77

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 85

Fire Damage: 85

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 93

Fire Damage: 93

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 202

Physical Damage: 101

Fire Damage: 101

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 220

Physical Damage: 110

Fire Damage: 110

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 236

Physical Damage: 118

Fire Damage: 118

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 254

Physical Damage: 127

Fire Damage: 127

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Beast Axe

Weight: 6.3

Requirements: Agility (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 103

Physical Damage: 103

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 118

Physical Damage: 118

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 132

Physical Damage: 132

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 145

Physical Damage: 145

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 157

Physical Damage: 157

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 168

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 179

Physical Damage: 179

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 188

Physical Damage: 188

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 197

Physical Damage: 197

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 204

Physical Damage: 204

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 211

Physical Damage: 211

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Blackfeather Ranger Axe

Weight: 6.5

Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 116

Physical Damage: 116

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 116

Physical Damage: 116

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 144

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 144

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 157

Physical Damage: 157

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 170

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 182

Physical Damage: 182

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 193

Physical Damage: 193

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 204

Physical Damage: 204

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 214

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 223

Physical Damage: 223

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Byron's Shovel

Weight: 6

Requirements: Agility (11), Strength (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 104

Physical Damage: 52

Wither Damage: 52

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 120

Physical Damage: 60

Wither Damage: 60

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 138

Physical Damage: 69

Wither Damage: 69

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 154

Physical Damage: 77

Wither Damage: 77

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 175

Physical Damage: 87

Wither Damage: 88

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 194

Physical Damage: 96

Wither Damage: 98

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 106

Wither Damage: 108

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 235

Physical Damage: 116

Wither Damage: 119

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 257

Physical Damage: 126

Wither Damage: 131

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 279

Physical Damage: 136

Wither Damage: 143

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 302

Physical Damage: 147

Wither Damage: 155

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Fungus-Encrusted Pickaxe

Weight: 7.6

Requirements: Inferno (15), Radiance (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 112

Physical Damage: 56

Wither Damage: 56

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 63

Wither Damage: 63

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 141

Physical Damage: 71

Wither Damage: 70

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 141

Physical Damage: 71

Wither Damage: 70

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 78

Wither Damage: 77

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 85

Wither Damage: 83

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 183

Physical Damage: 93

Wither Damage: 90

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 196

Physical Damage: 100

Wither Damage: 96

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 210

Physical Damage: 107

Wither Damage: 103

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 224

Physical Damage: 115

Wither Damage: 109

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 237

Physical Damage: 122

Wither Damage: 115

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Grinning Axe

Weight: 7.1

Requirements: Inferno (17)

Upgrade Level

Attack Power: 93

Physical Damage: 31

Fire Damage: 31

Wither Damage: 31

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 36

Fire Damage: 36

Wither Damage: 36

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 41

Fire Damage: 41

Wither Damage: 40

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 134

Physical Damage: 45

Fire Damage: 45

Wither Damage: 44

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 146

Physical Damage: 49

Fire Damage: 49

Wither Damage: 48

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 53

Fire Damage: 53

Wither Damage: 52

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 169

Physical Damage: 57

Fire Damage: 57

Wither Damage: 55

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 178

Physical Damage: 60

Fire Damage: 60

Wither Damage: 58

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 188

Physical Damage: 64

Fire Damage: 64

Wither Damage: 60

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 197

Physical Damage: 67

Fire Damage: 67

Wither Damage: 63

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 205

Physical Damage: 70

Fire Damage: 70

Wither Damage: 65

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Kinrangr Leader's Axe

Weight: 6.8

Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (12)

Base Level

Attack Power: 95

Physical Damage: 95

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 109

Physical Damage: 109

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 122

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 134

Physical Damage: 134

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 145

Physical Damage: 145

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 155

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 165

Physical Damage: 165

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 174

Physical Damage: 174

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 182

Physical Damage: 182

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 189

Physical Damage: 189

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 195

Physical Damage: 195

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Pickaxe

Weight: 7.5

Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (9)

Base Level

Attack Power: 107

Physical Damage: 107

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 122

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 137

Physical Damage: 137

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 151

Physical Damage: 151

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 163

Physical Damage: 163

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 175

Physical Damage: 175

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 186

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 196

Physical Damage: 196

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 204

Physical Damage: 204

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 212

Physical Damage: 212

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 219

Physical Damage: 219

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Purger Axe

Weight: 6.1

Requirements: Agility (10), Strength (10)

Base Level

Attack Power: 110

Physical Damage: 110

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 126

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 144

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 163

Physical Damage: 163

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 183

Physical Damage: 183

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 204

Physical Damage: 204

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 226

Physical Damage: 226

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 249

Physical Damage: 249

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 273

Physical Damage: 273

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 298

Physical Damage: 298

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 324

Physical Damage: 324

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Raw Mangler Axe

Weight: 5.8

Requirements: Inferno (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 44

Fire Damage: 44

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 100

Physical Damage: 50

Fire Damage: 50

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 114

Physical Damage: 57

Fire Damage: 57

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 127

Physical Damage: 69

Fire Damage: 70

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 139

Physical Damage: 69

Fire Damage: 70

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 75

Fire Damage: 77

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 81

Fire Damage: 83

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 177

Physical Damage: 87

Fire Damage: 90

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 189

Physical Damage: 92

Fire Damage: 97

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 201

Physical Damage: 98

Fire Damage: 103

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 213

Physical Damage: 103

Fire Damage: 110

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

11) Skinstealer Cleaver

Weight: 7.3

Requirements: Inferno (15), Strength (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 112

Physical Damage: 56

Fire Damage: 56

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 128

Physical Damage: 64

Fire Damage: 64

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 146

Physical Damage: 73

Fire Damage: 73

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 82

Fire Damage: 82

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 182

Physical Damage: 91

Fire Damage: 91

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 200

Physical Damage: 100

Fire Damage: 100

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 220

Physical Damage: 110

Fire Damage: 110

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 238

Physical Damage: 119

Fire Damage: 119

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 258

Physical Damage: 129

Fire Damage: 129

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 269

Physical Damage: 130

Fire Damage: 139

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 298

Physical Damage: 149

Fire Damage: 149

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

12) Splitting Axe

Weight: 6.6

Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (11)

Base Level

Attack Power: 107

Physical Damage: 107

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 122

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 137

Physical Damage: 137

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 152

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 166

Physical Damage: 166

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 179

Physical Damage: 179

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 191

Physical Damage: 191

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 203

Physical Damage: 203

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 214

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 225

Physical Damage: 225

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 235

Physical Damage: 235

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

13) Wooden Cross

Weight: 5.6

Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 97

Physical Damage: 97

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 112

Physical Damage: 112

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 128

Physical Damage: 128

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 145

Physical Damage: 145

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 162

Physical Damage: 162

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 181

Physical Damage: 181

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 200

Physical Damage: 200

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 221

Physical Damage: 221

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 242

Physical Damage: 242

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 264

Physical Damage: 264

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 287

Physical Damage: 287

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

Equipped with knowledge about the statistics of these Axe weapons, you will have a better chance of taking down powerful bosses and flourishing in Lords of the Fallen.