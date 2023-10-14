Lords of the Fallen: Every Axe weapon and its statistics

Axes in Lords of the Fallen are heavy weapons designed to inflict damage in exchange for stamina. They primarily deal physical damage based on the strength build, but some can also deal different kinds of elemental damage. Players can boost their statistics and create stronger builds by upgrading weapons using the necessary materials.
Here is an overview of all the axe weapons in Lords of the Fallen.
All Axe weapons available in Lords of the Fallen
1) Axe of the Flayed
- Weight: 7
- Requirements: Inferno (13), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 48
- Fire Damage: 48
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 110
- Physical Damage: 55
- Fire Damage: 55
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 62
- Fire Damage: 62
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 140
- Physical Damage: 70
- Fire Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 154
- Physical Damage: 77
- Fire Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 85
- Fire Damage: 85
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 93
- Fire Damage: 93
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 202
- Physical Damage: 101
- Fire Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 220
- Physical Damage: 110
- Fire Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 236
- Physical Damage: 118
- Fire Damage: 118
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 254
- Physical Damage: 127
- Fire Damage: 127
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Beast Axe
- Weight: 6.3
- Requirements: Agility (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 103
- Physical Damage: 103
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 118
- Physical Damage: 118
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 132
- Physical Damage: 132
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 145
- Physical Damage: 145
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 157
- Physical Damage: 157
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 168
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 179
- Physical Damage: 179
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 188
- Physical Damage: 188
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 197
- Physical Damage: 197
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 204
- Physical Damage: 204
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 211
- Physical Damage: 211
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Blackfeather Ranger Axe
- Weight: 6.5
- Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 116
- Physical Damage: 116
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 116
- Physical Damage: 116
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 144
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 144
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 157
- Physical Damage: 157
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 170
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 182
- Physical Damage: 182
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 193
- Physical Damage: 193
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 204
- Physical Damage: 204
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 214
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 223
- Physical Damage: 223
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Byron's Shovel
- Weight: 6
- Requirements: Agility (11), Strength (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 104
- Physical Damage: 52
- Wither Damage: 52
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 120
- Physical Damage: 60
- Wither Damage: 60
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 138
- Physical Damage: 69
- Wither Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 154
- Physical Damage: 77
- Wither Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 175
- Physical Damage: 87
- Wither Damage: 88
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 194
- Physical Damage: 96
- Wither Damage: 98
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 106
- Wither Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 235
- Physical Damage: 116
- Wither Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 257
- Physical Damage: 126
- Wither Damage: 131
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 279
- Physical Damage: 136
- Wither Damage: 143
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 302
- Physical Damage: 147
- Wither Damage: 155
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Fungus-Encrusted Pickaxe
- Weight: 7.6
- Requirements: Inferno (15), Radiance (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 112
- Physical Damage: 56
- Wither Damage: 56
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 63
- Wither Damage: 63
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 141
- Physical Damage: 71
- Wither Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 141
- Physical Damage: 71
- Wither Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 78
- Wither Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 85
- Wither Damage: 83
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 183
- Physical Damage: 93
- Wither Damage: 90
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 196
- Physical Damage: 100
- Wither Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 210
- Physical Damage: 107
- Wither Damage: 103
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 224
- Physical Damage: 115
- Wither Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 237
- Physical Damage: 122
- Wither Damage: 115
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Grinning Axe
- Weight: 7.1
- Requirements: Inferno (17)
Upgrade Level
- Attack Power: 93
- Physical Damage: 31
- Fire Damage: 31
- Wither Damage: 31
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 36
- Fire Damage: 36
- Wither Damage: 36
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 41
- Fire Damage: 41
- Wither Damage: 40
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 134
- Physical Damage: 45
- Fire Damage: 45
- Wither Damage: 44
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 146
- Physical Damage: 49
- Fire Damage: 49
- Wither Damage: 48
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 53
- Fire Damage: 53
- Wither Damage: 52
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 169
- Physical Damage: 57
- Fire Damage: 57
- Wither Damage: 55
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 178
- Physical Damage: 60
- Fire Damage: 60
- Wither Damage: 58
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 188
- Physical Damage: 64
- Fire Damage: 64
- Wither Damage: 60
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 197
- Physical Damage: 67
- Fire Damage: 67
- Wither Damage: 63
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 205
- Physical Damage: 70
- Fire Damage: 70
- Wither Damage: 65
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Kinrangr Leader's Axe
- Weight: 6.8
- Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (12)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 95
- Physical Damage: 95
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 109
- Physical Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 122
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 134
- Physical Damage: 134
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 145
- Physical Damage: 145
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 155
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 165
- Physical Damage: 165
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 174
- Physical Damage: 174
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 182
- Physical Damage: 182
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 189
- Physical Damage: 189
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 195
- Physical Damage: 195
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Pickaxe
- Weight: 7.5
- Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (9)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 107
- Physical Damage: 107
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 122
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 137
- Physical Damage: 137
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 151
- Physical Damage: 151
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 163
- Physical Damage: 163
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 175
- Physical Damage: 175
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 186
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 196
- Physical Damage: 196
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 204
- Physical Damage: 204
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 212
- Physical Damage: 212
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 219
- Physical Damage: 219
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) Purger Axe
- Weight: 6.1
- Requirements: Agility (10), Strength (10)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 110
- Physical Damage: 110
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 126
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 144
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 163
- Physical Damage: 163
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 183
- Physical Damage: 183
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 204
- Physical Damage: 204
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 226
- Physical Damage: 226
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 249
- Physical Damage: 249
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 273
- Physical Damage: 273
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 298
- Physical Damage: 298
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 324
- Physical Damage: 324
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
10) Raw Mangler Axe
- Weight: 5.8
- Requirements: Inferno (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 44
- Fire Damage: 44
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 100
- Physical Damage: 50
- Fire Damage: 50
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 114
- Physical Damage: 57
- Fire Damage: 57
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 127
- Physical Damage: 69
- Fire Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 139
- Physical Damage: 69
- Fire Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 75
- Fire Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 81
- Fire Damage: 83
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 177
- Physical Damage: 87
- Fire Damage: 90
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 189
- Physical Damage: 92
- Fire Damage: 97
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 201
- Physical Damage: 98
- Fire Damage: 103
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 213
- Physical Damage: 103
- Fire Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
11) Skinstealer Cleaver
- Weight: 7.3
- Requirements: Inferno (15), Strength (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 112
- Physical Damage: 56
- Fire Damage: 56
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 128
- Physical Damage: 64
- Fire Damage: 64
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 146
- Physical Damage: 73
- Fire Damage: 73
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 82
- Fire Damage: 82
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 182
- Physical Damage: 91
- Fire Damage: 91
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 200
- Physical Damage: 100
- Fire Damage: 100
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 220
- Physical Damage: 110
- Fire Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 238
- Physical Damage: 119
- Fire Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 258
- Physical Damage: 129
- Fire Damage: 129
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 269
- Physical Damage: 130
- Fire Damage: 139
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 298
- Physical Damage: 149
- Fire Damage: 149
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
12) Splitting Axe
- Weight: 6.6
- Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (11)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 107
- Physical Damage: 107
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 122
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 137
- Physical Damage: 137
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 152
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 166
- Physical Damage: 166
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 179
- Physical Damage: 179
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 191
- Physical Damage: 191
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 203
- Physical Damage: 203
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 214
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 225
- Physical Damage: 225
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 235
- Physical Damage: 235
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
13) Wooden Cross
- Weight: 5.6
- Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 97
- Physical Damage: 97
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 112
- Physical Damage: 112
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 128
- Physical Damage: 128
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 145
- Physical Damage: 145
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 162
- Physical Damage: 162
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 181
- Physical Damage: 181
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 200
- Physical Damage: 200
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 221
- Physical Damage: 221
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 242
- Physical Damage: 242
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 264
- Physical Damage: 264
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 287
- Physical Damage: 287
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
Equipped with knowledge about the statistics of these Axe weapons, you will have a better chance of taking down powerful bosses and flourishing in Lords of the Fallen.
