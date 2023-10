Lords of the Fallen: Every Bow and their statistics

Bows in Lords of the Fallen are ranged weapons that can be used to execute enemies from a distance. You can use it to approach a group of enemies in a stealthy manner without directly engaging them. However, it is important to note that you will be vulnerable to surprise attacks. Nevertheless, upgrades can be applied to each weapon to improve its statistics and establish a powerful build.

This article will provide an overview of all bows in Lords of the Fallen.

All Bows obtainable in Lords of the Fallen

1) Assassin's Bow

Weight: 7.4

Requirements: Agility (20)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 84

Fire Damage: 33

Holy Damage: 33

Wither Damage: 38

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 90

Fire Damage: 39

Holy Damage: 39

Wither Damage: 44

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 96

Fire Damage: 46

Holy Damage: 46

Wither Damage: 52

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 102

Fire Damage: 55

Holy Damage: 55

Wither Damage: 62

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 108

Fire Damage: 65

Holy Damage: 65

Wither Damage: 73

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 114

Fire Damage: 77

Holy Damage: 77

Wither Damage: 87

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 120

Fire Damage: 91

Holy Damage: 91

Wither Damage: 102

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 126

Fire Damage: 107

Holy Damage: 107

Wither Damage: 120

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 132

Fire Damage: 124

Holy Damage: 124

Wither Damage: 140

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 138

Fire Damage: 144

Holy Damage: 144

Wither Damage: 162

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 143

Fire Damage: 166

Holy Damage: 166

Wither Damage: 186

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Blackfeather Ranger Bow

Weight: 5.2

Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (8)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 80

Fire Damage: 30

Holy Damage: 30

Wither Damage: 30

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 87

Fire Damage: 35

Holy Damage: 35

Wither Damage: 35

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 94

Fire Damage: 42

Holy Damage: 42

Wither Damage: 42

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 101

Fire Damage: 50

Holy Damage: 50

Wither Damage: 50

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 109

Fire Damage: 59

Holy Damage: 59

Wither Damage: 59

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 116

Fire Damage: 70

Holy Damage: 70

Wither Damage: 70

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 123

Fire Damage: 82

Holy Damage: 82

Wither Damage: 82

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 130

Fire Damage: 96

Holy Damage: 96

Wither Damage: 96

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 137

Fire Damage: 112

Holy Damage: 112

Wither Damage: 112

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 145

Fire Damage: 130

Holy Damage: 130

Wither Damage: 130

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 152

Fire Damage: 149

Holy Damage: 149

Wither Damage: 149

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Bow of the Convert

Weight: 4.7

Requirements: Agility (16)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 70

Fire Damage: 27

Holy Damage: 27

Wither Damage: 27

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 77

Fire Damage: 32

Holy Damage: 32

Wither Damage: 32

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 84

Fire Damage: 37

Holy Damage: 37

Wither Damage: 37

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 92

Fire Damage: 45

Holy Damage: 45

Wither Damage: 45

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 99

Fire Damage: 53

Holy Damage: 53

Wither Damage: 53

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 106

Fire Damage: 63

Holy Damage: 63

Wither Damage: 63

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 113

Fire Damage: 74

Holy Damage: 74

Wither Damage: 74

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 120

Fire Damage: 86

Holy Damage: 86

Wither Damage: 86

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 127

Fire Damage: 101

Holy Damage: 101

Wither Damage: 101

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 134

Fire Damage: 117

Holy Damage: 117

Wither Damage: 117

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 141

Fire Damage: 134

Holy Damage: 134

Wither Damage: 134

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Bow of the Mutilated

Weight: 4.1

Requirements: Agility (16), Strength (13)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 79

Fire Damage: 40

Holy Damage: 40

Wither Damage: 40

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 87

Fire Damage: 47

Holy Damage: 47

Wither Damage: 47

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 95

Fire Damage: 56

Holy Damage: 56

Wither Damage: 56

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 103

Fire Damage: 66

Holy Damage: 66

Wither Damage: 66

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 111

Fire Damage: 78

Holy Damage: 78

Wither Damage: 78

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 119

Fire Damage: 93

Holy Damage: 93

Wither Damage: 93

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 127

Fire Damage: 109

Holy Damage: 109

Wither Damage: 109

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 134

Fire Damage: 128

Holy Damage: 128

Wither Damage: 128

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 142

Fire Damage: 149

Holy Damage: 149

Wither Damage: 149

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 150

Fire Damage: 173

Holy Damage: 173

Wither Damage: 173

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 158

Fire Damage: 199

Holy Damage: 199

Wither Damage: 199

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Defiled Infantry Bow

Weight: 6.3

Requirements: Agility (15), Strength (15)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 82

Fire Damage: 34

Holy Damage: 34

Wither Damage: 34

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 91

Fire Damage: 40

Holy Damage: 40

Wither Damage: 40

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 99

Fire Damage: 47

Holy Damage: 47

Wither Damage: 47

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 107

Fire Damage: 56

Holy Damage: 56

Wither Damage: 56

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 116

Fire Damage: 66

Holy Damage: 66

Wither Damage: 66

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 124

Fire Damage: 78

Holy Damage: 78

Wither Damage: 78

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 132

Fire Damage: 92

Holy Damage: 92

Wither Damage: 92

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 140

Fire Damage: 108

Holy Damage: 108

Wither Damage: 108

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 149

Fire Damage: 125

Holy Damage: 125

Wither Damage: 125

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 157

Fire Damage: 145

Holy Damage: 145

Wither Damage: 145

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 165

Fire Damage: 167

Holy Damage: 167

Wither Damage: 167

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Fungal Bowman Bow

Weight: 3

Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (10)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 70

Fire Damage: 27

Holy Damage: 27

Wither Damage: 27

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 77

Fire Damage: 31

Holy Damage: 31

Wither Damage: 31

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 83

Fire Damage: 37

Holy Damage: 37

Wither Damage: 37

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 89

Fire Damage: 44

Holy Damage: 44

Wither Damage: 44

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 96

Fire Damage: 52

Holy Damage: 52

Wither Damage: 52

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 102

Fire Damage: 61

Holy Damage: 61

Wither Damage: 61

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 108

Fire Damage: 72

Holy Damage: 72

Wither Damage: 72

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 115

Fire Damage: 85

Holy Damage: 85

Wither Damage: 85

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 121

Fire Damage: 99

Holy Damage: 99

Wither Damage: 99

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 127

Fire Damage: 114

Holy Damage: 114

Wither Damage: 114

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 134

Fire Damage: 132

Holy Damage: 132

Wither Damage: 132

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Hallowed Bow

Weight: 5.8

Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (8)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 77

Fire Damage: 29

Holy Damage: 29

Wither Damage: 29

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 84

Fire Damage: 34

Holy Damage: 34

Wither Damage: 34

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 92

Fire Damage: 41

Holy Damage: 41

Wither Damage: 41

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage:100

Fire Damage: 48

Holy Damage: 48

Wither Damage: 48

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 108

Fire Damage: 58

Holy Damage: 58

Wither Damage: 58

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 115

Fire Damage: 68

Holy Damage: 68

Wither Damage: 68

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 123

Fire Damage: 80

Holy Damage: 80

Wither Damage: 80

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 131

Fire Damage: 94

Holy Damage: 94

Wither Damage: 94

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 138

Fire Damage: 109

Holy Damage: 109

Wither Damage: 109

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 146

Fire Damage: 127

Holy Damage: 127

Wither Damage: 127

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 154

Fire Damage: 146

Holy Damage: 146

Wither Damage: 146

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Kinrangr Hunter Bow

Weight: 3.6

Requirements: Agility (16), Strength (13)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 73

Fire Damage: 29

Holy Damage: 29

Wither Damage: 31

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 80

Fire Damage: 34

Holy Damage: 34

Wither Damage: 34

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 87

Fire Damage: 41

Holy Damage: 41

Wither Damage: 41

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 95

Fire Damage: 48

Holy Damage: 48

Wither Damage: 48

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 102

Fire Damage: 57

Holy Damage: 57

Wither Damage: 61

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 109

Fire Damage: 68

Holy Damage: 68

Wither Damage: 72

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 116

Fire Damage: 80

Holy Damage: 80

Wither Damage: 85

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 124

Fire Damage: 94

Holy Damage: 94

Wither Damage: 100

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 131

Fire Damage: 109

Holy Damage: 109

Wither Damage: 116

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 138

Fire Damage: 126

Holy Damage: 126

Wither Damage: 134

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 146

Fire Damage: 146

Holy Damage: 146

Wither Damage: 155

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Sin-Piercer Bow

Weight: 6.9

Requirements: Agility (18)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 85

Fire Damage: 34

Holy Damage: 37

Wither Damage: 34

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 92

Fire Damage: 40

Holy Damage: 43

Wither Damage: 40

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 99

Fire Damage: 47

Holy Damage: 51

Wither Damage: 47

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 105

Fire Damage: 56

Holy Damage: 61

Wither Damage: 56

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 112

Fire Damage: 66

Holy Damage: 72

Wither Damage: 66

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 119

Fire Damage: 78

Holy Damage: 85

Wither Damage: 78

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 126

Fire Damage: 92

Holy Damage: 100

Wither Damage: 92

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 133

Fire Damage: 108

Holy Damage: 118

Wither Damage: 108

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 140

Fire Damage: 125

Holy Damage: 137

Wither Damage: 125

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 146

Fire Damage: 145

Holy Damage: 159

Wither Damage: 145

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 153

Fire Damage: 167

Holy Damage: 183

Wither Damage: 167

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Udirangr Shaman Bow

Weight: 8

Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (13)

Base Level

Physical Damage: 78

Fire Damage: 36

Holy Damage: 29

Wither Damage: 29

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage: 87

Fire Damage: 42

Holy Damage: 34

Wither Damage: 34

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage: 95

Fire Damage: 49

Holy Damage: 40

Wither Damage: 40

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage: 104

Fire Damage: 58

Holy Damage: 48

Wither Damage: 48

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage: 113

Fire Damage: 69

Holy Damage: 57

Wither Damage: 57

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage: 121

Fire Damage: 82

Holy Damage: 67

Wither Damage: 67

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Physical Damage: 130

Fire Damage: 97

Holy Damage: 79

Wither Damage: 79

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Physical Damage: 138

Fire Damage: 113

Holy Damage: 92

Wither Damage: 92

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Physical Damage: 147

Fire Damage: 132

Holy Damage: 108

Wither Damage: 108

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Physical Damage: 156

Fire Damage: 153

Holy Damage: 125

Wither Damage: 125

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Physical Damage: 164

Fire Damage: 176

Holy Damage: 144

Wither Damage: 144

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This sums up the list of each statistic and upgrade of each bow in Lords of the Fallen.