Lords of the Fallen: Every Catalyst and its statistics

Catalysts represent the magic weapons in Lords of the Fallen. They do not possess attack power to directly damage their opponents. Instead, they deal spell damage from a distance. They can be cast repeatedly and are generally used to replace throwable items or physical ranged weapons. Additionally, they can also be used passively to weaken an opponent in a particular area.

This article will showcase every Catalyst in Lords of the Fallen.

All Catalysts available in Lords of the Fallen

Inferno Catalysts

1) Lord Catalyst

Weight: 0.8

Requirements: Inferno (15)

Base Level

Spell Power: 135

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 154

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 175

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 196

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 219

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 243

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 268

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 295

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 322

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 351

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 380

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Miranda's Touch

Weight: 1.1

Requirements: Inferno (15)

Base Level

Spell Power: 135

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 154

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 175

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 196

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 219

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 243

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 268

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 295

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 322

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 351

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 380

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Pyric Cultist Catalyst

Weight: 0.6

Requirements: Inferno (12)

Base Level

Spell Power: 100

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 114

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 128

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 142

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 156

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 170

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 183

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 198

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 211

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 226

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 240

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Rhogar Heart

Weight: 0.9

Requirements: Inferno (22)

Base Level

Spell Power: 94

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 107

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 119

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 132

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 144

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 156

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 168

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 179

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 190

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 201

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 212

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Searing Accusation

Weight: 1.3

Requirements: Inferno (18)

Base Level

Spell Power: 100

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 113

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 127

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 140

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 153

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 166

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 178

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 191

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 203

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 214

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 226

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

Radiant Catalyst

1) Abbess Chalice

Weight: 1.1

Requirements: Radiance (22)

Base Level

Spell Power: 94

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 107

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 119

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 132

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 144

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 156

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 168

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 179

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 190

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 201

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 212

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Agony's Light

Weight: 0.8

Requirements: Radiance (15)

Base Level

Spell Power: 135

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 154

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 175

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 196

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 219

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 243

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 268

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 295

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 322

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 351

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 380

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Exacter Scripture

Weight: 0.9

Requirements: Radiance (25)

Base Level

Spell Power: 93

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 105

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 117

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 129

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 140

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 151

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 161

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 171

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 180

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 189

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 197

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Orian Preacher Catalyst

Weight: 0.6

Requirements: Radiance (12)

Base Level

Spell Power: 100

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 114

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 128

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 142

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 156

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 170

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 183

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 198

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 211

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 226

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 240

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Radiant Purifier Catalyst

Weight: 0.8

Requirements: Radiance (15)

Base Level

Spell Power: 135

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 154

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 175

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 196

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 219

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 243

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 268

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 295

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 322

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 351

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 380

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Wilmarc's Catalyst

Weight: 1.3

Requirements: Radiance (18)

Base Level

Spell Power: 100

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 113

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 127

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 140

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 153

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 166

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 178

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 191

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 203

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 214

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 226

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

Umbral Catalyst

1) Charm of Fortune's Sight

Weight: 1.2

Requirements: Inferno (12), Radiance (12)

Base Level

Spell Power: 101

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 115

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 129

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 143

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 157

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 171

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 185

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 199

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 214

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 228

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 242

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Hungering Knot

Weight: 1.5

Requirements: Inferno (13), Radiance (13)

Base Level

Spell Power: 120

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 137

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 154

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 173

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 192

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 212

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 232

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 254

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 275

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 298

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 321

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Lost Berescu's Catalyst

Weight: 1.8

Requirements: Inferno (20), Radiance (20)

Base Level

Spell Power: 97

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 110

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 122

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 134

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 144

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 154

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 163

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 172

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 179

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 186

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 192

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Nohuta Effigy

Weight: 1.3

Requirements: Inferno (16), Radiance (16)

Base Level

Spell Power: 142

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 162

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 184

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 207

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 231

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 256

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 282

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 310

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 339

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 369

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 400

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Putrid Child Catalyst

Weight: 1.3

Requirements: Inferno (10), Radiance (10)

Base Level

Spell Power: 110

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 125

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 142

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 160

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 178

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 198

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 219

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 240

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 262

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 286

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 310

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Sunken Beseecher

Weight: 2

Requirements: Inferno (18), Radiance (18)

Base Level

Spell Power: 96

Upgrade 1

Spell Power: 109

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Spell Power: 122

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Spell Power: 136

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Spell Power: 149

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Spell Power: 163

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Spell Power: 176

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Spell Power: 190

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Spell Power: 203

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Spell Power: 216

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Spell Power: 230

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This summarizes the statistics and upgrades of each Catalyst obtainable in Lords of the Fallen.