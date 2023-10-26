Lords of the Fallen: Every Inferno Spell and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Inferno Spells are fire-based magic items. The components of these items deal fire damage and boost the player's inferno statistics. Furthermore, Inferno Spells are useful for engaging in ranged combat and taking down foes without having to approach them, becoming a useful ploy against melee enemies. Lords of the Fallen, however, requires players to acquire the Inferno Catalyst in order to use such spells.

This article will cover every Inferno Spell in Lords of the Fallen.

All Inferno Spells obtainable in Lords of the Fallen

The list of Inferno Spells in Lords of the Fallen are mentioned below:

1) Adyr's Authority

Adyr's Authority creates a ring of magic that deals inferno damage to the enemies nearby.

Mana Cost: 26

Requirements: Inferno (8)

2) Adyr's Endurance

Adyr's Endurance makes the player shout, which massively increases the stamina.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Inferno (8)

3) Adyr's Hardiness

Adyr's Hardiness summons an aura that increases defense statistics and resistance.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Inferno (8)

4) Adyr's Rage

Adyr's Rage causes the character to shout and greatly improves the physical damage statistics.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Inferno (22)

5) Adyr's Vengeance

Adyr's Vengeance damages the enemies and makes them explode when eliminated.

Mana Cost: 26

Requirements: Inferno (35)

6) Cataclysm

Cataclysm allows players to spawn a group of meteors that falls on the marked area.

Mana Cost: 99

Requirements: Inferno (30)

7) Conflagration

Conflagration allows players to spray a burst of fire from the hand.

Mana Cost: 0

Requirements: Inferno (8)

8) Flame Funnel

Flame Funnel spawns a fire tornado that takes down nearby enemies.

Mana Cost: 0

Requirements: Inferno (22)

9) Infernal Decree

Infernal Decree spawns a group of swords that fall from the sky in a specified area.

Mana Cost: 39

Requirements: Inferno (35)

10) Infernal Eruption

Infernal Eruption allows players to spray lava from their hands. It also creates a puddle in the inflicted areas.

Mana Cost: 0

Requirements: Inferno (22)

11) Infernal Guardian

Summons Infernal Guardian, which attacks foes with fire bolts.

Mana Cost: 52

Requirements: Inferno (30)

12) Infernal Hounds

Infernal Hounds summon Rhogar hounds, which spread out to hunt down enemies.

Mana Cost: 79

Requirements: Inferno (30)

13) Infernal Orb

Infernal Orb allows players to summon a sphere of fire.

Mana Cost: 13

Requirements: Inferno (8)

14) Infernal Slash

Infernal Slash spawns fire axes which deal damage and finish enemies with a blow.

Mana Cost: 39

Requirements: Inferno (18)

15) Infernal Weapon

Infernal Weapon causes the weapon to drop on the ground and create a wave of fire.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Inferno (18)

16) Lava Burst

Lava Burst creates a sphere of fire similar to Infernal Orb. Additionally, it also causes the flame to burst and spread.

Mana Cost: 26

Requirements: Inferno (8)

17) Magma Surge

Magma Surge is a series of flames that summons from the grounds and burns enemies.

Mana Cost: 66

Requirements: Inferno (30)

18) Pyroclastic Stone

Pyroclastic Stone causes flaming rocks to drop from the sky in a marked area that explodes on contact.

Mana Cost: 52

Requirements: Inferno (22)

19) Seismic Slam

Seismic Slam spawns a hammer that creates a wave of explosion upon contact.

Mana Cost: 66

Requirements: Inferno (25)

20) Severing Blades

Severing Blades creates multiple scythes, which chase enemies.

Mana Cost: 46

Requirements: Inferno (35)

This summarizes the list of Inferno Spells obtainable in Lords of the Fallen.