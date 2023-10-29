Lords of the Fallen: Every Radiant Spell and its statistics

Radiant Spells in Lords of the Fallen deal Holy damage to the foes and increase the stats of the protagonist. Players can use magic items to engage in ranged combat and deal moderate damage in quick succession against powerful melee enemies. However, Radiant Spells require players to obtain an item called Radiance to use them.
This article will list every Radiant Spell that can be obtained in Lords of the Fallen.
All acquirable Radiant Spells in Lords of the Fallen
The list of Radiant Spells in Lords of the Fallen are as follows:
1) Aura of Tenacity
Creates an aura that reduces incoming damage.
- Mana Cost: 12
- Requirements: Radiance (8)
2) Barbed Aura
Builds an aura that damages enemies.
- Mana Cost: 6
- Requirements: Radiance (22)
3) Blessed Reflections
Spawns a few Pietas, which attack foes.
- Mana Cost: 99
- Requirements: Radiance (30)
4) Briar Storm
Spawns multiple Radiant Thorns, which damages enemies within its range.
- Mana Cost: 19
- Requirements: Radiance (35)
5) Cleansing Spring
A spotlight that negates the character's negative effects and buildup.
- Mana Cost: 72
- Requirements: Radiance (8)
6) Consecrate
Creates an oval-sealed area that damages enemies stepping on it.
- Mana Cost: 120
- Requirements: Radiance (22)
7) Divine Arms
Blades fall from the sky over a marked area.
- Mana Cost: 46
- Requirements: Radiance (30)
8) Healing Radiance
Uses Radiance ability to heal the protagonist.
- Mana Cost: 96
- Requirements: Radiance (8)
9) Healing Sigil
Creates a magic sigil that heals the player.
- Mana Cost: 72
- Requirements: Radiance (8)
10) Lacerating Weapon
Drops the weapon to the ground and covers it with blood.
- Mana Cost: 60
- Requirements: Radiance (18)
11) Lucent Beam
Projects a beam of light towards enemies.
- Mana Cost: 0
- Requirements: Radiance (22)
12) Orius' Judgement
Multiple lightning bolt strikes the indicated ground.
- Mana Cost: 120
- Requirements: Radiance (35)
13) Piercing Light
Charges Radiance and explodes on enemies upon contact.
- Mana Cost: 39
- Requirements: Radiance (8)
14) Radiant Flare
Creates a light that damages opponents on the front.
- Mana Cost: 16
- Requirements: Radiance (8)
15) Radiant Guardian
Spawns a giant guardian that hunts and takes down foes.
- Mana Cost: 52
- Requirements: Radiance (30)
16) Radiant Orb
Creates an orb that heals the player and damages enemies.
- Mana Cost: 59
- Requirements: Radiance (25)
17) Radiant Slash
Swings the equipped weapon to send a surge of Radiance.
- Mana Cost: 60
- Requirements: Radiance (30)
18) Radiant Weapon
Lifts up the weapon and shoots a penetrating wave of Radiance.
- Mana Cost: 60
- Requirements: Radiance (18)
19) Sanctify
Creates a sigil that heals the player and negates every negative status effect.
- Mana Cost: 120
- Requirements: Radiance (18)
20) Invigorating Aura
Summons an aura that heals the player.
- Mana Cost: 12
- Requirements: Radiance (22)
This summarizes the list of every Radiant Spell in Lords of the Fallen.