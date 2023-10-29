Lords of the Fallen: Every Radiant Spell and its statistics

Radiant Spells in Lords of the Fallen deal Holy damage to the foes and increase the stats of the protagonist. Players can use magic items to engage in ranged combat and deal moderate damage in quick succession against powerful melee enemies. However, Radiant Spells require players to obtain an item called Radiance to use them.

This article will list every Radiant Spell that can be obtained in Lords of the Fallen.

All acquirable Radiant Spells in Lords of the Fallen

The list of Radiant Spells in Lords of the Fallen are as follows:

1) Aura of Tenacity

Creates an aura that reduces incoming damage.

Mana Cost: 12

Requirements: Radiance (8)

2) Barbed Aura

Builds an aura that damages enemies.

Mana Cost: 6

Requirements: Radiance (22)

3) Blessed Reflections

Spawns a few Pietas, which attack foes.

Mana Cost: 99

Requirements: Radiance (30)

4) Briar Storm

Spawns multiple Radiant Thorns, which damages enemies within its range.

Mana Cost: 19

Requirements: Radiance (35)

5) Cleansing Spring

A spotlight that negates the character's negative effects and buildup.

Mana Cost: 72

Requirements: Radiance (8)

6) Consecrate

Creates an oval-sealed area that damages enemies stepping on it.

Mana Cost: 120

Requirements: Radiance (22)

7) Divine Arms

Blades fall from the sky over a marked area.

Mana Cost: 46

Requirements: Radiance (30)

8) Healing Radiance

Uses Radiance ability to heal the protagonist.

Mana Cost: 96

Requirements: Radiance (8)

9) Healing Sigil

Creates a magic sigil that heals the player.

Mana Cost: 72

Requirements: Radiance (8)

10) Lacerating Weapon

Drops the weapon to the ground and covers it with blood.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Radiance (18)

11) Lucent Beam

Projects a beam of light towards enemies.

Mana Cost: 0

Requirements: Radiance (22)

12) Orius' Judgement

Multiple lightning bolt strikes the indicated ground.

Mana Cost: 120

Requirements: Radiance (35)

13) Piercing Light

Charges Radiance and explodes on enemies upon contact.

Mana Cost: 39

Requirements: Radiance (8)

14) Radiant Flare

Creates a light that damages opponents on the front.

Mana Cost: 16

Requirements: Radiance (8)

15) Radiant Guardian

Spawns a giant guardian that hunts and takes down foes.

Mana Cost: 52

Requirements: Radiance (30)

16) Radiant Orb

Creates an orb that heals the player and damages enemies.

Mana Cost: 59

Requirements: Radiance (25)

17) Radiant Slash

Swings the equipped weapon to send a surge of Radiance.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Radiance (30)

18) Radiant Weapon

Lifts up the weapon and shoots a penetrating wave of Radiance.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Radiance (18)

19) Sanctify

Creates a sigil that heals the player and negates every negative status effect.

Mana Cost: 120

Requirements: Radiance (18)

20) Invigorating Aura

Summons an aura that heals the player.

Mana Cost: 12

Requirements: Radiance (22)

This summarizes the list of every Radiant Spell in Lords of the Fallen.