Lords of the Fallen: Every Spear and its statistics

Spears are lightweight melee weapons in Lords of the Fallen designed to deal moderate damage during close-quarters combat. These options are quite useful for damaging enemies from a range due to their length. Moreover, Spears can protect the gamer from receiving incoming damage. That said, these weapons can be underwhelming when defending against hordes of enemies.
This article will list every Spear in Lords of the Fallen.
All acquirable Spears in Lords of the Fallen
1) Bell Staff
The Bell Staff in Lords of the Fallen is generally dropped by the Pilgrim enemies on the Skyrest Bridge. Alternatively, it can also be obtained by defeating the Corrupted Pilgrim. Here are its stats:
- Weight: 5.9
- Requirements: Radiance (12)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 48
- Holy Damage: 48
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 110
- Physical Damage: 55
- Holy Damage: 55
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 62
- Holy Damage: 62
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 140
- Physical Damage: 70
- Holy Damage: 70
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 154
- Physical Damage: 77
- Holy Damage: 77
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 85
- Holy Damage: 85
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 93
- Holy Damage: 93
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 202
- Physical Damage: 101
- Holy Damage: 101
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 220
- Physical Damage: 110
- Holy Damage: 110
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 236
- Physical Damage: 118
- Holy Damage: 118
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 254
- Physical Damage: 127
- Holy Damage: 127
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Chipped Spear
The Chipped Spear can be acquired inside an Umbral Flowerbed of Revelation Depths. Here are its statistics:
- Weight: 6.7
- Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (9)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 84
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 97
- Physical Damage: 97
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 108
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 119
- Physical Damage: 119
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 129
- Physical Damage: 129
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 139
- Physical Damage: 139
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 147
- Physical Damage: 147
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 155
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 162
- Physical Damage: 162
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 168
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 174
- Physical Damage: 174
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Eviscerating Spear
The Eviscerating Spear can be found on the spiral stairs beyond the Ruiner Boss in Bramis Castle. Its stats are the following:
- Weight: 7
- Requirements: Agility (13), Inferno (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 82
- Physical Damage: 41
- Fire Damage: 41
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 94
- Physical Damage: 47
- Fire Damage: 47
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 54
- Fire Damage: 54
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 61
- Fire Damage: 61
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 61
- Fire Damage: 61
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 76
- Fire Damage: 76
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 85
- Fire Damage: 85
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 93
- Fire Damage: 93
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 204
- Physical Damage: 102
- Fire Damage: 102
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 224
- Physical Damage: 112
- Fire Damage: 112
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 242
- Physical Damage: 121
- Fire Damage: 121
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Judge Cleric's Spear
The Judge Cleric's Spear in Lords of the Fallen can be bought from NPC Molhu on Skyrest Bridge for 20 Umbral Scouring. Its stats are:
- Weight: 8.1
- Requirements: Agility (8), Radiance (16)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 44
- Holy Damage: 44
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 111
- Physical Damage: 57
- Holy Damage: 54
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 135
- Physical Damage: 70
- Holy Damage: 65
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 83
- Holy Damage: 75
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 183
- Physical Damage: 97
- Holy Damage: 86
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 207
- Physical Damage: 110
- Holy Damage: 97
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Lightreaper's Spear
The Lightreaper's Spear can be acquired from Molhu in Skyrest Bridge for 20 Umbral Scouring. The following are this weapon's stats in Lords of the Fallen:
- Weight: 7.7
- Requirements: Agility (13), Radiance (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 93
- Physical Damage: 93
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 120
- Physical Damage: 120
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 148
- Physical Damage: 148
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 176
- Physical Damage: 176
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 204
- Physical Damage: 204
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 232
- Physical Damage: 232
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Mournstead Infantry Spear
The Mournstead Infantry Spear is the default weapon of the Mournstead Infantry Class. Alternatively, it can be bought from Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis at Skyrest Bridge, for 450 Vigor. Here are its stats:
- Weight: 6.8
- Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 87
- Physical Damage: 87
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 100
- Physical Damage: 100
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 112
- Physical Damage: 112
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 124
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 135
- Physical Damage: 135
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 146
- Physical Damage: 146
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 156
- Physical Damage: 156
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 166
- Physical Damage: 166
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 175
- Physical Damage: 175
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 184
- Physical Damage: 184
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 192
- Physical Damage: 192
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Old Mournstead Spear
The Old Mournstead Spear in Lords of the Fallen is located below the platform of Gerlinde's workshop at Skyrest Bridge. Its stats are:
- Weight: 6.3
- Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 100
- Physical Damage: 100
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 115
- Physical Damage: 115
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 131
- Physical Damage: 131
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 149
- Physical Damage: 149
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 167
- Physical Damage: 167
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 186
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 206
- Physical Damage: 206
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 227
- Physical Damage: 227
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 249
- Physical Damage: 249
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 271
- Physical Damage: 271
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 295
- Physical Damage: 295
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Pointed Stick
The Pointed Stick is generally dropped after taking down foes at Abandoned Redcorpse and comes with:
- Weight: 6.1
- Requirements: Inferno (12)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 82
- Physical Damage: 41
- Fire Damage: 41
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 94
- Physical Damage: 47
- Fire Damage: 47
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 54
- Fire Damage: 54
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 120
- Physical Damage: 60
- Fire Damage: 60
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 134
- Physical Damage: 67
- Fire Damage: 67
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 148
- Physical Damage: 74
- Fire Damage: 74
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 160
- Physical Damage: 80
- Fire Damage: 80
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 174
- Physical Damage: 87
- Fire Damage: 87
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 190
- Physical Damage: 95
- Fire Damage: 95
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 204
- Physical Damage: 102
- Fire Damage: 102
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 218
- Physical Damage: 109
- Fire Damage: 109
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) Saint Latimer's Relic Spear
The Saint Latimer's Relic Spear can be obtained from NPC Molhu on Skyrest Bridge for 40 Umbral Scouring. Here is what it offers:
- Weight: 7.9
- Requirements: Radiance (13), Strength (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 94
- Physical Damage: 47
- Wither Damage: 47
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 132
- Physical Damage: 66
- Wither Damage: 66
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 85
- Wither Damage: 85
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 206
- Physical Damage: 103
- Wither Damage: 103
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 244
- Physical Damage: 122
- Wither Damage: 122
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: Unknown
- Physical Damage: Unknown
- Wither Damage: Unknown
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
10) Sanctified Huntress Spear
The Sanctified Huntress Spear can be acquired by killing the Sanctified Huntresses. Its stats are:
- Weight: 7.4
- Requirements: Agility (16), Radiance (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 42
- Holy Damage: 42
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 48
- Holy Damage: 48
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 54
- Holy Damage: 54
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 119
- Physical Damage: 60
- Holy Damage: 59
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 131
- Physical Damage: 66
- Holy Damage: 65
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 141
- Physical Damage: 71
- Holy Damage: 70
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 77
- Holy Damage: 75
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 162
- Physical Damage: 83
- Holy Damage: 79
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 172
- Physical Damage: 88
- Holy Damage: 84
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 181
- Physical Damage: 93
- Holy Damage: 88
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 190
- Physical Damage: 98
- Holy Damage: 92
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
11) Shuja Warrior Spear
The Shuja Warrior Spear can be looted usually after taking down the Shuja Warriors. Here are the stats of this weapon:
- Weight: 6
- Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 75
- Physical Damage: 75
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 86
- Physical Damage: 86
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 96
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 107
- Physical Damage: 107
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 116
- Physical Damage: 116
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 126
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 134
- Physical Damage: 134
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 143
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 151
- Physical Damage: 151
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 158
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 165
- Physical Damage: 165
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
12) Skinstealer Spear
The Skinstealer Spear is generally dropped by the Skinstealers. It offers the following:
- Weight: 7.2
- Requirements: Agility (17)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 42
- Fire Damage: 42
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 48
- Fire Damage: 48
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 54
- Fire Damage: 54
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 61
- Fire Damage: 61
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 132
- Physical Damage: 66
- Fire Damage: 66
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 72
- Fire Damage: 72
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 156
- Physical Damage: 78
- Fire Damage: 78
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 84
- Fire Damage: 84
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 178
- Physical Damage: 89
- Fire Damage: 89
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 188
- Physical Damage: 94
- Fire Damage: 94
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 198
- Physical Damage: 99
- Fire Damage: 99
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
13) Veil-Piercer
The Veil-Piercer can be found behind the elevator cage of the Sunless Skein. Its stats are:
- Weight: 7.5
- Requirements: Agility (9), Inferno (11), Radiance (9), Strength (9)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 42
- Wither Damage: 42
- Materials required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 48
- Wither Damage: 48
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 110
- Physical Damage: 55
- Wither Damage: 55
- Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 62
- Wither Damage: 62
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 138
- Physical Damage: 69
- Wither Damage: 69
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 154
- Physical Damage: 77
- Wither Damage: 77
- Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 84
- Wither Damage: 84
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 184
- Physical Damage: 92
- Wither Damage: 92
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 202
- Physical Damage: 101
- Wither Damage: 101
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 218
- Physical Damage: 109
- Wither Damage: 109
- Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 236
- Physical Damage: 118
- Wither Damage: 118
- Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
That was the list of every Spear that can be obtained in Hexworks' Lords of the Fallen.