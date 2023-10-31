Lords of the Fallen: Every Spear and its statistics

Spears are lightweight melee weapons in Lords of the Fallen designed to deal moderate damage during close-quarters combat. These options are quite useful for damaging enemies from a range due to their length. Moreover, Spears can protect the gamer from receiving incoming damage. That said, these weapons can be underwhelming when defending against hordes of enemies.

This article will list every Spear in Lords of the Fallen.

All acquirable Spears in Lords of the Fallen

1) Bell Staff

The Bell Staff in Lords of the Fallen is generally dropped by the Pilgrim enemies on the Skyrest Bridge. Alternatively, it can also be obtained by defeating the Corrupted Pilgrim. Here are its stats:

Weight: 5.9

Requirements: Radiance (12)

Base Level

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 48

Holy Damage: 48

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 110

Physical Damage: 55

Holy Damage: 55

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 62

Holy Damage: 62

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 140

Physical Damage: 70

Holy Damage: 70

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 154

Physical Damage: 77

Holy Damage: 77

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 85

Holy Damage: 85

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 93

Holy Damage: 93

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 202

Physical Damage: 101

Holy Damage: 101

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 220

Physical Damage: 110

Holy Damage: 110

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 236

Physical Damage: 118

Holy Damage: 118

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 254

Physical Damage: 127

Holy Damage: 127

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Chipped Spear

The Chipped Spear can be acquired inside an Umbral Flowerbed of Revelation Depths. Here are its statistics:

Weight: 6.7

Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (9)

Base Level

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 84

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 97

Physical Damage: 97

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 108

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 119

Physical Damage: 119

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 129

Physical Damage: 129

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 139

Physical Damage: 139

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 147

Physical Damage: 147

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 155

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 162

Physical Damage: 162

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 168

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 174

Physical Damage: 174

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Eviscerating Spear

The Eviscerating Spear can be found on the spiral stairs beyond the Ruiner Boss in Bramis Castle. Its stats are the following:

Weight: 7

Requirements: Agility (13), Inferno (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 82

Physical Damage: 41

Fire Damage: 41

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 94

Physical Damage: 47

Fire Damage: 47

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 54

Fire Damage: 54

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 61

Fire Damage: 61

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 61

Fire Damage: 61

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 76

Fire Damage: 76

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 85

Fire Damage: 85

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 93

Fire Damage: 93

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 204

Physical Damage: 102

Fire Damage: 102

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 224

Physical Damage: 112

Fire Damage: 112

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 242

Physical Damage: 121

Fire Damage: 121

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Judge Cleric's Spear

The Judge Cleric's Spear in Lords of the Fallen can be bought from NPC Molhu on Skyrest Bridge for 20 Umbral Scouring. Its stats are:

Weight: 8.1

Requirements: Agility (8), Radiance (16)

Base Level

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 44

Holy Damage: 44

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 111

Physical Damage: 57

Holy Damage: 54

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 135

Physical Damage: 70

Holy Damage: 65

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 83

Holy Damage: 75

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 183

Physical Damage: 97

Holy Damage: 86

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 207

Physical Damage: 110

Holy Damage: 97

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Lightreaper's Spear

The Lightreaper's Spear can be acquired from Molhu in Skyrest Bridge for 20 Umbral Scouring. The following are this weapon's stats in Lords of the Fallen:

Weight: 7.7

Requirements: Agility (13), Radiance (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 93

Physical Damage: 93

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 120

Physical Damage: 120

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 148

Physical Damage: 148

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 176

Physical Damage: 176

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 204

Physical Damage: 204

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 232

Physical Damage: 232

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Mournstead Infantry Spear

The Mournstead Infantry Spear is the default weapon of the Mournstead Infantry Class. Alternatively, it can be bought from Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis at Skyrest Bridge, for 450 Vigor. Here are its stats:

Weight: 6.8

Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 87

Physical Damage: 87

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 100

Physical Damage: 100

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 112

Physical Damage: 112

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 124

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 135

Physical Damage: 135

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 146

Physical Damage: 146

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 156

Physical Damage: 156

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 166

Physical Damage: 166

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 175

Physical Damage: 175

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 184

Physical Damage: 184

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 192

Physical Damage: 192

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Old Mournstead Spear

The Old Mournstead Spear in Lords of the Fallen is located below the platform of Gerlinde's workshop at Skyrest Bridge. Its stats are:

Weight: 6.3

Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 100

Physical Damage: 100

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 115

Physical Damage: 115

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 131

Physical Damage: 131

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 149

Physical Damage: 149

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 167

Physical Damage: 167

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 186

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 206

Physical Damage: 206

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 227

Physical Damage: 227

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 249

Physical Damage: 249

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 271

Physical Damage: 271

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 295

Physical Damage: 295

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Pointed Stick

The Pointed Stick is generally dropped after taking down foes at Abandoned Redcorpse and comes with:

Weight: 6.1

Requirements: Inferno (12)

Base Level

Attack Power: 82

Physical Damage: 41

Fire Damage: 41

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 94

Physical Damage: 47

Fire Damage: 47

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 54

Fire Damage: 54

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 120

Physical Damage: 60

Fire Damage: 60

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 134

Physical Damage: 67

Fire Damage: 67

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 148

Physical Damage: 74

Fire Damage: 74

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 160

Physical Damage: 80

Fire Damage: 80

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 174

Physical Damage: 87

Fire Damage: 87

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 190

Physical Damage: 95

Fire Damage: 95

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 204

Physical Damage: 102

Fire Damage: 102

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 218

Physical Damage: 109

Fire Damage: 109

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Saint Latimer's Relic Spear

The Saint Latimer's Relic Spear can be obtained from NPC Molhu on Skyrest Bridge for 40 Umbral Scouring. Here is what it offers:

Weight: 7.9

Requirements: Radiance (13), Strength (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 94

Physical Damage: 47

Wither Damage: 47

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 132

Physical Damage: 66

Wither Damage: 66

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 85

Wither Damage: 85

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 206

Physical Damage: 103

Wither Damage: 103

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 244

Physical Damage: 122

Wither Damage: 122

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: Unknown

Physical Damage: Unknown

Wither Damage: Unknown

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Sanctified Huntress Spear

The Sanctified Huntress Spear can be acquired by killing the Sanctified Huntresses. Its stats are:

Weight: 7.4

Requirements: Agility (16), Radiance (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 42

Holy Damage: 42

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 48

Holy Damage: 48

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 54

Holy Damage: 54

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 119

Physical Damage: 60

Holy Damage: 59

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 131

Physical Damage: 66

Holy Damage: 65

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 141

Physical Damage: 71

Holy Damage: 70

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 77

Holy Damage: 75

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 162

Physical Damage: 83

Holy Damage: 79

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 172

Physical Damage: 88

Holy Damage: 84

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 181

Physical Damage: 93

Holy Damage: 88

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 190

Physical Damage: 98

Holy Damage: 92

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

11) Shuja Warrior Spear

The Shuja Warrior Spear can be looted usually after taking down the Shuja Warriors. Here are the stats of this weapon:

Weight: 6

Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 75

Physical Damage: 75

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 86

Physical Damage: 86

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 96

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 107

Physical Damage: 107

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 116

Physical Damage: 116

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 126

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 134

Physical Damage: 134

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 143

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 151

Physical Damage: 151

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 158

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 165

Physical Damage: 165

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

12) Skinstealer Spear

The Skinstealer Spear is generally dropped by the Skinstealers. It offers the following:

Weight: 7.2

Requirements: Agility (17)

Base Level

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 42

Fire Damage: 42

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 48

Fire Damage: 48

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 54

Fire Damage: 54

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 61

Fire Damage: 61

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 132

Physical Damage: 66

Fire Damage: 66

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 72

Fire Damage: 72

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 156

Physical Damage: 78

Fire Damage: 78

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 84

Fire Damage: 84

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 178

Physical Damage: 89

Fire Damage: 89

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 188

Physical Damage: 94

Fire Damage: 94

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 198

Physical Damage: 99

Fire Damage: 99

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

13) Veil-Piercer

The Veil-Piercer can be found behind the elevator cage of the Sunless Skein. Its stats are:

Weight: 7.5

Requirements: Agility (9), Inferno (11), Radiance (9), Strength (9)

Base Level

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 42

Wither Damage: 42

Materials required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 48

Wither Damage: 48

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 110

Physical Damage: 55

Wither Damage: 55

Materials required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 62

Wither Damage: 62

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 138

Physical Damage: 69

Wither Damage: 69

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 154

Physical Damage: 77

Wither Damage: 77

Materials required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 84

Wither Damage: 84

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 184

Physical Damage: 92

Wither Damage: 92

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 202

Physical Damage: 101

Wither Damage: 101

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 218

Physical Damage: 109

Wither Damage: 109

Materials required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 236

Physical Damage: 118

Wither Damage: 118

Materials required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

That was the list of every Spear that can be obtained in Hexworks' Lords of the Fallen.