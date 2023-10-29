Lords of the Fallen: Every Umbral Spell and its statistics

Umbral Spells are the most powerful variant of magic spells in Lords of the Fallen. In addition to dealing with Holy and Inferno damage, each of these effects boosts the character's stats as well. Moreover, they dispatch enemies from a distance, allowing players to protect themselves from powerful melee opponents and hordes. However, Umbral Spells require both Radiant and Inferno Catalyst to cast.

This article will list every Umbral Spell that can be obtained in Lords of the Fallen.

All Umbral Spells available in Lords of the Fallen

The list of Umbral Spells in Lords of the Fallen is given below:

1) Barrage of Echoes

Shoots several spheres that explode on contact.

Mana Cost: 39

Requirements: Inferno (18), Radiance (18)

2) Blood Harvest

Spawns a scythe that slices enemies.

Mana Cost: 66

Requirements: Inferno (8), Radiance (8)

3) Diminishing Missile

Sends a locked missile orb that weakens the opponent's armor.

Mana Cost: 48

Requirements: Inferno (8), Radiance (8)

4) Flesh Tide

Several dead bodies and toxic fluids fall from the sky on the marked area.

Mana Cost: 39

Requirements: Inferno (22), Radiance (22)

5) Graveyard Fog

Creates a fog that damages enemies inside the area.

Mana Cost: 39

Requirements: Inferno (20), Radiance (20)

6) Grieving Gaze

Slings ice shards from the sky over a specified area.

Mana Cost: 80

Requirements: Inferno (25), Radiance (25)

7) Latimer's Javelin

Spawns a javelin that hunts down foes.

Mana Cost: 52

Requirements: Inferno (18), Radiance (18)

8) Lingering Despair

Places several trap spheres that explode on touch.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Inferno (15), Radiance (15)

9) Martyrdom

Spawns nails in the ground that slowly drains the enemy's health.

Mana Cost: 66

Requirements: Inferno (22), Radiance (22)

10) Misery Missile

Sends a homing projectile that explodes on contact. It also damages nearby enemies.

Mana Cost: 48

Requirements: Inferno (15), Radiance (15)

11) Painful Echo

Shoots an orb that chains nearby enemies.

Mana Cost: 35

Requirements: Inferno (8), Radiance (8)

12) Pestilent Blade

Summons a poisoned Rapier that stacks damage.

Mana Cost: 29

Requirements: Inferno (18), Radiance (18)

13) Poison Weapon

Grants poison damage to the equipped weapon.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Inferno (8), Radiance (8)

14) Putrefaction

Spawns a fog of poison.

Mana Cost: 39

Requirements: Inferno (8), Radiance (8)

15) Umbral Agony

Shoots an explosive missile towards the foe.

Mana Cost: 52

Requirements: Inferno (22), Radiance (22)

16) Umbral Guardian

Spawns the Umbral Guardian that chases and kills enemies.

Mana Cost: 52

Requirements: Inferno (22), Radiance (22)

17) Umbral Orb

Shoots a sphere of Umbral magic.

Mana Cost: 13

Requirements: Inferno (8), Radiance (8)

18) Umbral Slash

Slashes the weapon in the air and shoots a surge towards the opponents.

Mana Cost: 79

Requirements: Inferno (20), Radiance (20)

19) Umbral Weapon

Equips the weapon with Umbral magic.

Mana Cost: 60

Requirements: Inferno (15), Radiance (15)

That concludes our list of every Umbral Spell in Lords of the Fallen.