Lords of the Fallen guide: Where to find more Vestige seeds

Lords of the Fallen might look like your average Souls-like action role-playing game on the surface, but it's nothing like that. CI Games and Hexworks' latest Souls-like title hides a multitude of interesting and innovative gameplay systems underneath the skin of a traditional Souls-like experience. One such gameplay system is the manual checkpoint creation, i.e., Vestige points.

The Vestige points are essentially the alternative to Dark Souls' bonfires in Lords of the Fallen. These are checkpoints that you can manually create in certain locations at Axiom, where you can rest, level up your stats, and also initiate multiplayer game modes.

However, to create a Vestige point, you will need Vestige seeds, which are among the rarest resources in the game. Fortunately, there are some easy ways to get Vestige seeds in Axiom as well as Umbral. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain Vestige seeds in Lords of the Fallen.

How to obtain Vestige seeds in Lords of the Fallen

The easiest way of getting the Vestige seeds is to defeat bosses in the game. Every boss, as well as minibosses, always drop a Vestige seed, which you can either save for use later or immediately consume to summon a Vestige point at the boss arena. However, getting Vestige seeds from bosses isn't optimal since you can farm them.

However, there are a few elite enemies and even mobs that do drop Vestige seeds as rewards for defeating them. When you're in Umbral, try to kill as many mob enemies as you can since they have a meager chance of dropping a Vestige seed. Another enemy type that drops the resource are the phantoms, especially the red phantoms.

If you're looking to farm the Vestige seeds, killing the phantoms in Umbral is the way to go. While it can be a tad difficult dealing with these elite enemies, once you reach level 30 and more, with a +5 weapon, you can easily kill them without taking much damage.

Where to buy the Vestige seeds in Lords of the Fallen

Fortunately, Lords of the Fallen also gives you the option to buy Vestige seeds if you don't want to risk fighting the Umbral enemies. Once you defeat Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal, and make your way to Skyview Bridge, you will be able to buy the Vestige seeds from Molhu for 2500 vigor.

Getting the Vestige seeds from Molhu isn't cheap since 2500 vigor is quite a lot, especially in the early-game sections of Lords of the Fallen. However, it's still the easiest and most accessible way of getting these rare resources that do not involve having to go up against the game's many bosses or the very powerful phantoms in the Umbral realm.