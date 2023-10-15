Lords of the Fallen: How to carry more ammo

Lords of the Fallen will provide your character with a very limited amount of ammo capacity as you start the game. While the capacity will vary slightly depending on the class that you are going for, the amount of ammo that you can carry will not be enough for a complete ranged playthrough right off the bat. As you progress through the narrative, you will be required to increase your character’s total ammo capacity to hold more ammo in your inventory.

However, since the souls-like does not explain how to do so all that well, there are many in the community who are confused about how to maximize the ranged options.

This Lords of the Fallen guide will cover some things you must do to increase the total amount of ammo you carry in the game.

How to increase ammo capacity in Lords of the Fallen

Expand Tweet

To increase the amount of ammo that you carry in Lords of the Fallen, you need to increase the overall carrying capacity of your character. The best way to do so is to focus on leveling up two primary stats:

Endurance

Vitality

Endurance will increase not only your total Stamina but also your character's total carrying capacity. It’s one of the most direct ways to carry more things in Lords of the Fallen, including ammo for your ranged weapons.

Vitality, on the other hand, will increase the total amount of health that your character has. Fortunately, much like Endurance, increasing your Vitality will also improve your carrying capacity, allowing you to store more ammo.

Vitality and Endurance are the most important stats to level up in Lords of the Fallen

Irrespective of the build that you opt for in Lords of the Fallen, Vitality and Endurance will remain the core stats that you seek to level up during the early stages of the game.

Expand Tweet

Survivability is incredibly important when starting out. The best way to make things easier for yourself when coming across some of the harder encounters is to improve these two stats.

Hence, since Vitality and Endurance fall under the natural progression of skill leveling, you will automatically be increasing your ammo capacity in the game.