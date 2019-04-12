Lords Mobile India Event: Everything you need to know

Lords Mobile Offline Event 2.0

Lords Mobile India is organizing a mega event on 14th April 2019 in Hyderabad. The event will be held in B-Dubs, Jubilee Hills and will feature more than hundred Lords Mobile players.

After the success of the v1.0 Lords Mobile Community meet-up, the Indian community is now coming up with a bigger event. The v2.0 of the community meetups is just the second of a lot of upcoming events and esports competitions for the real time strategy MMO game.

The registration for the event is free and can be done here. The players will then receive an email with the invite to the second ever Lords Mobile India Event.

The event is expected to feature many enthusiastic Lords Mobile gamers from 4-5 local guilds. In addition, over ₹50K worth of prizes will be handed out for the different in-game competitions that will be conducted this Sunday at B-Dubs, Hyderabad.

B-Dubs Hyderabad- the venue for the event

In addition, the event will also be featuring cosplayers from different characters in Lords Mobile. A competition for these cosplayers will be held in May, the details for which are still awaited. The event along with the in-game competitions between the 4-5 participating guilds will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube as well.

Lords Mobile has been developed by IGG and is a strategy based midcore game. The MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), is quite simple to learn but has a very high skill cap as it was voted as one of Google Play's most competitive games of 2017.

The game boasts of over 240 million downloads worldwide. The game has hundreds of thousands of daily players from India.

The community around the game is very active and hosts regular meet-ups and other events such as cosplay competitions. They also plan to organize esports competitions for the game across India. Given the recent boon of mobile esports in India, Lords Mobile has the potential to be one of the top Mobile esports titles in India owing to its active community and large player base.