LOUD BAK's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The trend of streaming and content creation has picked up pace all across the globe. They are now considered among some of the most popular career options of today. With the meteoric rise in the popularity of battle royale games, several titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have emerged as the forerunners in the mobile gaming industry.

These games have managed to garner a loyal fanbase over the years. Several eSports organizations have also come into existence and have launched their own rosters for these battle royale games.

LOUD is a Brazilian eSports organization that has its roster in Free Fire. Gabriel Lessa, also known as LOUD BAK, is one of the most important members of the team. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

LOUD BAK's Free Fire ID

Bak's Free Fire ID is 130851747, and the in-game name is LOUD BAKXIS6.

LOUD BAK's Stats

Lifetime

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

LOUD BAK has played 10700 squad games and has triumphed in 2959, having an excellent win rate of 27.65%. He has also racked up 37646 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.86. When it comes to the duo mode, he has notched 183 Booyahs! in 1105 matches.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, LOUD BAK has played 24 squad games and won in 6 of them with a win ratio of 27.65. He has 114 kills to his name with an impressive K/D ratio of 6.33

His YouTube channel

LOUD Bak began his journey in content creation around one and a half years ago. Currently, the YouTuber has over 3.25 million subscribers and 191 million views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media account

He is also active on Instagram. You can visit his profile by clicking here.

He also streams Free Fire content on Nimo TV. Visit his Nimo TV channel by clicking here.