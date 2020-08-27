LOUD MOB's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

In the last few years, the battle royale genre has witnessed a steep rise in popularity. The likes of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and COD Mobile are enjoyed by players of all ages and have further paved the way for the emergence of game-based content creation on online streaming platforms.

LOUD MOB is a well-known Free Fire content creator from Brazil. He posts tips and tricks, gameplay and tutorials based on the game. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

LOUD MOB’s Free Fire ID

LOUD MOB’s Free Fire ID is 165669678, and his IGN is LOUD MOBNTJ. He is also a part of the guild, LOUDGG.

LOUD MOB’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

LOUD MOB’s Lifetime Stats

LOUD MOB has played 7322 squad games and has triumphed in 2014 matches, with an amazing 27.50% win rate. He has notched 21762 kills at a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.10.

He also has 88 Booyahs in 748 duo games, maintaining an impressive K/D ratio of 3.

LOUD MOB has clinched 112 matches out of the 1491 games played by him in the solo mode. He has also racked up 3982 kills in this mode.

LOUD MOB’s Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, LOUD MOB has played only a handful of squad and solo matches. He has 8 squad games to his name and has won 2 of them, killing 21 enemies, with a K/D ratio of 3.5. He has also played 2 squad games.

LOUD MOB’s YouTube channel

LOUD MOB started creating content on YouTube over one-and-a-half years ago. Since then, he has uploaded over 340 videos on his channel. He has amassed a massive subscriber count of over 2.72 million and has over 106 million views on his videos. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

LOUD MOB’s social media accounts

LOUD MOB is active on his Instagram account. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also streams Free Fire on Nimo TV. Click here to visit his Nimo TV account.