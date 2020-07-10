Lulubox Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire gives users several skins and costumes, and it is tempting to obtain these items using any means.

We take a look at the repercussions of using applications like Lulubox to obtain such offerings for free.

Lulubox Free Fire: All you need to know (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Free Fire has exclusive content for players in the form of bundles, characters and more. The game features a variety of unique items that players can avail to customise the various aspects of their game. To get most of these contents, they have to use diamonds, which are the in-game currency of Free Fire.

The repeated updates and additions give this game a fresh aura, which has been one of the most-important reasons for its massive growth. Proof of this is the fact that Free Fire has now surpassed a humongous 500-million downloads on Google Play Store.

All players desire exclusive items from the in-game store, via the usage of diamonds, which aren’t cheap, which means not all players can afford them. As a result, some new players resort to the usage of third-party applications that lets them get these exclusive items for free. One such application is the Lulubox.

What is Lulubox?

Lulubox is a third-party application that lets the player unlock all costume bundles, skins and items by modifying game files. These procured items are only visible on the client-side, ie, to players. Several users, without knowing the repercussions, use this application.

Many videos also claim that use of this application has no impact on the players' account; however, this is not true, as there is severe backlash for doing so. One red flag is the fact that this application is not available on Google Play Store, and has to be downloaded from third-party sites.

Is Lulubox legal as per Free Fire rules?

Advertisement

A snip from anti-cheat FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Lulubox is 100 percent illegal, and unsafe for users. In the anti-cheat FAQ present on the official website, cheating is defined as the use of any third-party application that is not developed by Garena, for modifying the game client or playing with a modified game client. Lulubox modifies the game files and hence, using it will be considered as cheating.

A snip from anti-cheat FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

On top of this, Free Fire has a strict policy against cheating. Players found guilty of cheating will be banned permanently, and the anti-cheat FAQ also states that devices that are used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire.

Click here to read the complete FAQ.

Conclusion

Players should not use any third-party apps, and the use of Lulubox is not allowed, and never recommended. Players should stay away from these applications, as they — along with their devices — can get banned.