BTR Luxxy's PUBG Mobile ID, setup, layout and more

Luxxy is a popular PUBG Mobile player from Indonesia.

He represents Bigetron Esports and has won various tournaments with them.

Luxxy PUBG Mobile ID Revealed

PUBG Mobile is the first name that comes to mind when talking about mobile eSports. The game has expanded to every continent and has players from across the globe.

There are several eSports teams that have their own roster for PUBG Mobile tournaments. Some of these teams have achieved a lot of fame by winning various tournaments and events.

Bigetron Esports is one of the most prominent teams in the Southeast Asian circuit. The team has a talented roster, with Luxxy being the fan favourite.

Made Bagus Prabaswara or Luxxy is an Indonesian PUBG Mobile player that represents Bigetron Esports. He attained recognition after his astonishing performance in PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split 2019 Global Finals.

Luxxy's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 511765696, and his in-game name is BTRXLuxxy.

BTRXLuxxy's PUBG Mobile ID

Here are Luxxy's stats for this season. He has an exemplary Kill to Death ratio of 6.69, which further underlines his brilliant skills.

His stats in the Season 13

Luxxy’s setup, controls and sensitivity

Luxxy plays on iPhone 11 Pro Max. It is often said that he plays on a four-finger claw layout.

Let's take a look at the sensitivity settings and controls layout of his game.

Camera Sensitivity

Camera Settings

ADS Settings

Luxxy's PUBG Mobile layout.

Luxxy’s achievements in PUBG Mobile

Luxxy’s has been a crucial part of his team and has won various laurels and competitions with them. His major achievements are:

#1 The first-place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split Global Finals 2019.

#2 The first-place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia Finals.

#3 The first-place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia League.

#4 A second-place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Southeast Asia.

#5 A second-place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019.

#6 A second-place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: SEA Championship 2019.