Lynked Banner of the Spark: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Lynked Banner of the Spark is an upcoming action-adventure RPG title that will be releasing globally on May 22, 2025. While it has been available in early access from October 2024, it will be fully available soon. As far as the platforms are concerned, the game will release on all next generation of consoles and PCs. This includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Unfortunately, it will not be available on older consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, the game is Steam Deck verified as well, meaning, it can run just fine on Valve's handheld. And since it can run on the Steam Deck, it goes without saying that it can be played on Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, Legion GO, and other handhelds as well.

That said, mentioned below are the required hardware specifications to run Lynked Banner of the Spark.

System requirements to run Lynked Banner of the Spark on PC

You will need 11GB of free space to play Lynked Banner of the Spark (Image via Dreamhaven)

To run Lynked Banner of the Spark, you will need atleast 8GB of RAM, as suggested on the game's Steam page. However, for the best possible experience, it is suggested you go for 16GB RAM. Similarly, while the game can run on a GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon RX570, if you want to enjoy the best possible graphics, you will need an RTX 2080/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or above.

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-9 Gen / AMD Ryzen 3 4100 4 cores 3.8 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX570 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-8 Gen / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6 cores 3.7 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 11 GB available space

