Lynked Banner of the Spark: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Lynked Banner of the Spark is an upcoming action-adventure RPG title that will be releasing globally on May 22, 2025. While it has been available in early access from October 2024, it will be fully available soon. As far as the platforms are concerned, the game will release on all next generation of consoles and PCs. This includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Unfortunately, it will not be available on older consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, the game is Steam Deck verified as well, meaning, it can run just fine on Valve's handheld. And since it can run on the Steam Deck, it goes without saying that it can be played on Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, Legion GO, and other handhelds as well.
That said, mentioned below are the required hardware specifications to run Lynked Banner of the Spark.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
System requirements to run Lynked Banner of the Spark on PC
To run Lynked Banner of the Spark, you will need atleast 8GB of RAM, as suggested on the game's Steam page. However, for the best possible experience, it is suggested you go for 16GB RAM. Similarly, while the game can run on a GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon RX570, if you want to enjoy the best possible graphics, you will need an RTX 2080/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or above.
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9 Gen / AMD Ryzen 3 4100 4 cores 3.8 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX570 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 11 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or higher
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8 Gen / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6 cores 3.7 GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 11 GB available space
Also Read: Hideo Kojima says the pandemic prompted a major shift in the concept of Death Stranding 2
For more updates regarding Lynked Banner of the Spark, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.