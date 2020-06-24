PUBG Mobile: Damage, location and best attachments for M24

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of weapons that players can use, with M24 being one of them.

Here is a detailed glance at the a bolt action sniper rifle

Damage, location and best attachments for M24

PUBG Mobile provides players with a wide variety of gun options, and players need to learn how to utilise each weapon. This mastery can assist them in reaching higher tiers in PUBG Mobile. Also, there are multiple categories of firearms that have discrete uses, which also depends on the playing style of the user.

M24 is a bolt action sniper rifle that is used a lot by players. This weapon is preferred due to its four attachment slots. If operated properly, it can take down enemies efficiently, with even a level 2 helmet not enough to withstand a headshot from this rifle.

Let’s take a detailed glance at this gun in PUBG Mobile

Stats present in the loadout option in PUBG Mobile

Here are the stats of the gun, as seen in the loadout option in PUBG Mobile:

Power: 79

Rate of Fire: 5

Range: 86

Capacity: 5

Stability: 62

Various other sources contain different stats, with numerous sources also claiming that these stats aren’t precise, and that the official stats haven’t been given out by PUBG Mobile.

Stats of M24 (Picture Courtesy: Rankedboost.com)

Location of M24 in PUBG Mobile

The M24 is present in all maps of the game. There is no exact location where players can find the gun, as loot in a match is randomly spread across the map. Players are likely to find this weapon in locations having a high amount of loot. They should, however, be careful as a lot of other players are spotted around such areas.

Best attachments for M24

As mentioned above, the M24 has four attachment slots, and here are the best ones available:

Scopes: Since it is a bolt-action rifle, a 6x or 8x scope servers the purpose

Muzzle: A suppressor would be the perfect attachment, and it would certainly help players by hiding the gun flash

Magazine: The Quickdraw Extended Magazine is the recommended magazine, as it reduces reload time and increases ammo capacity.

Stocks: The only stock available is the Cheek Pad, which will help players get a firmer aim.