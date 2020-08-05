M249 in PUBG Mobile: Damage, scopes, locations, gun skins & more

PUBG Mobile presents a variety of weapon options to players. One category of weapons is the Light Machine Gun (LMG), which is a combination of massive firepower and damage. There are only two light machine guns in the game, namely DP-28 and M249.

In this article, we will learn about the damage, stats, and other essential details about the M249.

M249 in PUBG Mobile: Introduction and stats

M249 stats in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: pubg gamepedia)

The M249 is a rare LMG and only available as a drop weapon in PUBG Mobile. The gun has a hit damage of 45 and uses the 5.56mm type ammo. It offers a massive magazine size of 100 bullets, which burns through quickly thanks to its high fire rate of 0.075s. It's initial bullet time is also very high, clocking at 915 m/s.

The M249 completely justifies its rarity by providing immense damage and firepower to players. It has a manageable recoil pattern and is excellent against vehicles, as a cover fire weapon and for holding difficult angles in the game.

Not everything about the M249 is on point, though. It has some flaws like a high reload time of 8.20s and requirement for lots of ammo, which fills up the player's inventory. This firearm also has limited attachment points, and accepts scopes including 2x Aimpoint Scope, 3x Backlit Scope, 4x ACOG Scope, 6x Scope, Canted sight, Holographic Sight and Red Dot Sight.

Location and gun skins

M249 witherer skin in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Kotak Masuk | YT)

The M249 does not have any specific spawn locations, as it is a drop-exclusive weapon. However, players can try to find a flare gun, which helps drop such weapons. Some important flare gun locations are Georgopol, Sosnovka Military Base and Novorepnoye.

Popular skins for the M249 include Witherer and the Season 10 reward skin, which players can unlock after reaching the diamond tier.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.