M416 vs M249: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile features an in-depth weapon arsenal that is perhaps the most diverse in all of battle royale gaming. From Pistols to Assault Rifles and even Snipers, the game hasn't left any category untouched.

Each weapon category has different types of weapons that can be put to use according to the situation. While SMGs are good for close-range encounters, they are bound to fail if your enemies are more than 500 metres away.

Assault Rifles are one of the most commonly used in-game weapons. They adapt to different situations and deliver almost the best results in all of them. ARs also inflict substantial damage on enemies who are about 100 metres away.

Light Machine Guns or LMGs are a combination of Assault Rifles and Heavy Machine Guns. Even though they inflict severe damage, they lack in consistency and reliability.

In this article, we compare the M416(Assault Rifle) and the M249(LMG), which are two guns from different categories in PUBG Mobile.

M416

M416

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.0857s; Reload duration: 2.10s.

The M416 is one of the most popular Assault Rifles in the game. It has a hit damage of 41 and uses the 5.56mm ammo type. Each magazine of the gun offers 30 rounds with a fire rate of 0.0857 seconds. The weapon accepts a wide range of attachments, and with the right fit, M416 can prove to be the ultimate game-changer.

Using the M416 does not have many disadvantages, except that it is pretty average without the right set of attachments. However, that doesn't stop the gun from being the best pick in the Assault Rifles category.

M249

M249

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 45; Rate of fire: 0.075s; Reload duration: 8.20s.

The M249 is a drop-exclusive LMG in the game. It has a hit damage of 45 and uses the 5.56mm ammo type. It offers a high fire rate of 0.075 seconds and a large 100-round magazine. The weapon accepts sights of up to 6x scope. It has an immense firepower and a big magazine to support it.

The major disadvantage of using the M249 is its long reload time of 8.20 seconds, which can be daunting during a head-to-head duel. It also exhausts the entire magazine pretty fast, so players need to be careful of how they are using the weapon.

Conclusion

Conclusion

The M416 and M249 are used for different purposes in PUBG Mobile. The latter is a cover fire and anti-vehicle weapon. M249 cannot be your primary choice as it cannot adapt to different situations. Whereas, the M416 is a well-rounded and reliable weapon which players can use in almost every situation. It offers faster reloads, serious damage and a friendly recoil.