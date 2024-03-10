MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports - League of Legends LEC 2024 Spring Split: Prediction, livestream details, and more

MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports is the match of the week that all LEC fans will be looking forward to. A rematch of the Winter Split finals, the fifth matchup of the day will see MAD Lions KOI looking for revenge against the indomitable G2 Esports that look head and shoulders above the rest of EMEA.

Ahead of this star-studded matchup, let us take a look at some of the important statistics, key players, and playstyles that can determine the outcome of MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports

MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC 2024 Spring Split: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports will feature two of the best teams that EMEA League of Legends currently has in store. The former has stunned the audience with its aggressive and confident playstyle despite having four rookies on the LEC stage. Led by jungler Elyoya, the bot lane of Supa and Alvaro have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Top laner Myrwn has also become a fan favorite with his unique pocket picks, such as Varus, Fiddlesticks, and many more. MAD Lions KOI combines excellent individual mechanics to pull off great teamfights and heroic moments to dominate opponents.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, G2 Esports continues to impress the LEC as the undisputed number-one team in the league. Every player on the roster has been exceptional in their role, and the entire team was named the all-pro team for the Winter Split.

The team also has a knack for unique drafts and picking unconventional champions to throw off its opponents. These include top laner BrokenBlade's Zac, jungler Yike's Lillia, and support Mikyx's Lissandra.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, G2 Esports is the big favorite coming into this match. While MAD Lions KOI has demonstrated unique angles to find favorable teamfights, the team's macro is far below what G2 displays every game. This will be the deciding factor, similar to their previous showdown in the Winter Split finals.

Head-to-head

The current iterations of MAD Lions KOI and G2 Esports have played against each other twice. The latter has won both encounters.

Previous results

MAD Lions KOI's latest result was a convincing victory against SK Gaming. Similarly, G2 Esports was also able to win its recent fixture against Team BDS

LEC 2024 Spring Split rosters

MAD Lions KOI Position G2 Esports Alex "Myrwn" Villarejo Top Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla Jungle Martin "Yike" Sundelin Bartłomiej " Fresskowy " Przewoźnik Mid Rasmus "Caps" Winther David "Supa " Martínez García Bottom Steven "Hans sama" Liv Álvaro "Alvaro " Fernández del Amo Support Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle Tomás "Melzhet " Campelos Fernández Head Coach Dylan Falco

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends LEC 2024 Spring Split matchup featuring MAD Lions KOI and G2 Esports are as follows:

PT : March 10, 12 pm

: March 10, 12 pm CET : March 10, 9 pm

: March 10, 9 pm IST : March 11, 1:30 am

: March 11, 1:30 am KST: March 11, 5 am

To watch MAD Lions KOI vs G2 Esports live, you can visit the following websites:

For more League of Legends esports updates on the LEC and other leagues, such as the LPL and LCK, follow Sportskeeda.

Poll : Who will win this match? MAD Lions KOI G2 Esports 0 votes View Discussion