Madden 21 has only been available for a few months now, but even this early on in the game, there are a number of playbooks standing out across all the modes.

Best defensive playbooks in Madden 21

The best defensive playbook in Madden 21, hands down, is the Kansas City Chiefs' 4-3. Whether you believe your opponent is rushing the ball, running a play action and going deep, or running a screen pass, the 4-3 defense is always the top option for players to cover all their bases on the defensive side of things.

Top plays from the Chiefs 4-3

Cover 1 contain spy

Cover 1 robber press

Tampa 2

Despite the Chiefs not having a top 10 rated defense they make up for it with the 4-3 playbook. The main goal of the 4-3 defense is to stop the run and force opponents to not rely on a star running back. This will lead to players being able to set up nice traps on 3rd down when the opposition least expects it.

Cover 1 contain spy is the perfect play to use against duel threat quarterbacks. Using a top linebacker in the 4-3 defense will help shut down any chance of an opponents attempts to improvise and scramble. The Tampa 2 play is a great default play if it is tougher to predict what your opponent is trying to do.

Other top defensive playbooks

There are several other defensive playbooks that will bring players a ton of success on that side of the ball. The Detroit Lions' playbook offers multiple formations allowing players to experiment and learn different sets. The Bengals playbook is similar offering 3-4, 4-3, and 46 options.

Several of the plays offered in the 4-3 playbook

So whether you're new to Madden or you're a veteran of the game, the 4-3 defensive playbook is the still the easiest to use and understand. Simple plays such as Cover 2 man, Cover 4 quarters, and OLB fire man will be enough to disrupt even the toughest offensives in the Madden 21.