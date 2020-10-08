Madden 21 is among the gaming world's top titles that are making the transition into the next generation consoles, post the games initial release.

Madden 21: Latest update on the next generation game

Enhanced Gameplay

EA Sports has yet to announce any major changes content wise to Madden 21 for the next gen consoles, but they did say that the gameplay would improve, and that there would be "blazing fast loading times". This means that within seconds of pressing the button to start, players will be in a loaded stadium ready to go.

As is to be expected, the graphics of the game will also be a huge feature for the next-gen version of Madden 21. EA confirmed that there will be improved lighting and rendering, improved player bodies, and spatialized audio in game. All of these upgrades will make the gameplay significantly better.

Other Upgrades to Expect

Updated controller haptics, statistic driven player movement, exquisite weather detail, and off-ball humanization have all also been announced. All four of these upgrades tie into the gameplay and graphics updates that are expected.

Rain details from the Madden 21 Next Gen gameplay trailer. Via Youtube

Players emotions, movements, and even how they act on the sideline. will be added to the next-gen game. Exquisite weather detail will give players that feeling of nostalgia from their favorite team's home stadium.

Duel Entitlement

Most gamers already know about duel entitlement, and how EA is making it easy on us gamers, who will purchase the next-gen consoles at the earliest. Whether you buy a physical copy or digital copy of Madden 21, you will receive duel entitlement.

This means that if you have Madden 21 for the PS4 or Xbox One, your copy of the game will transfer over to either the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. Duel Entitlement is huge, and more than likely helped salvage EA's reputation with they're loyal customers.