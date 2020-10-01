Madden 21: Ranking the best teams to use in franchise mode

Selecting a team is the first and most important step when starting a new franchise in Madden 21. Making a good selection will lead to immediate success right out the gate, while a poor team selection can result in a bigger challenge for players.

Kansas City Chiefs - They are the best team in the game. The current Super Bowl champions are led by one of the best players in the game - Patrick Mahomes. With young studs like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman in the roster as well, it is far too easy to be very good throughout a franchise mode story when playing as the Chiefs.

Baltimore Ravens - The Ravens are among the top-rated teams in Madden 21 as well. Much like the Chiefs, they have a young core on offense, and it is led by top-3 QB Lamar Jackson. They do have a lot of aging vets on the defensive side of things, but it should be quite easy to convince free agents to join a top team like the Ravens.

Seattle Seahawks - The Seahawks are a top 5 team in Madden 21. Quarterback Russell Wilson is a high-quality player, and he is surrounded by young talent like D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Chris Carson. Seattle's defense is decent, but you won't need them to do much when it is just that easy to score points.

Arizona Cardinals - Arizona is another up and coming team loaded with young talent to build around. You may not win it all in year one of your franchise, but a playoff birth should be easy to achieve. Plus, building around star player like Kyler Murray, newly acquired WR Deandre Hopkins, and rookie LB Isaiah Simmons, will surely be a lot of fun in Madden 21.

New franchise mode screen Via Ericrayweather on Youtube

New Orleans Saints - The Saints were the top ranked offensive team in Madden 20, and they haven't lost a step in the latest edition. Drew Brees is 41 years old now, but will be a good option for at least a couple more seasons. Boasting a loaded offense and a rather solid defense too, they are among the better options to start a franchise with in Madden.

These are my picks for the top 5 best teams to start a new franchise with in Madden 21. Get in the game now and start your journey towards become a football legend.