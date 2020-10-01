Pick points are the currency used in Madden Mobile 21 to acquire players from the shop. They are very important if players hope to consistently upgrade their teams across every position. Pick points are the quickest way players can get to a complete team that boasts no weaknesses.

How to earn Pick Points in Madden Mobile 21

There are two common ways to get pick points in Madden Mobile 21. The most common and easiest way to is just purchase them via the in game store. The most affordable option gives players 250 pick points for $4.99.

The second method to get pick points is by completing the in-game weekly challenges. The challenges can be found in your "Madden Weekly" menu, and although this option is more desirable because it is free, it is a lot slower due to there being a set amount of points that players can earn per week.

If you want to get a newly upgraded quarter back or running back, you will need to get pick points, and the only way to do this quickly is to spend money on the game.

Quick tips on game play and how to quickly improve your team

Improve skill positions first and foremost. Stock up on the players you use the most and build depth in each position. Speed is key in turning short plays into huge ones. Running the ball and throwing short passes are the most efficient plays to use against the computer.

When playing defense, play as the defensive end or a linebacker. These positions are the easiest to control and play man to man with. When getting blocked, switch players and make multiple attempts to get through the line. If you can get through and get sacks, it will be easier to win games and get pick points.