Madden NFL 26 review: The rejuvenation of an iconic franchise

As the latest installment in the iconic franchise, EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 promises to deliver the most realistic and immersive footballing experience for fans of the sport. The title has now been released globally across multiple consoles, and first impressions certainly live up to the hype.

With the revival of the College Football series serving as a viable alternative, the Madden franchise has stepped up its game and released arguably its best game in years. While there are still some areas that require improvement, Madden NFL 26 represents a significant step in the right direction by prioritizing gameplay over anything else.

Madden NFL 26 is a refreshing new release that offers optimism for the future of the series

Similar to most other sports video games, fans have often criticized the Madden series for releasing rinse-and-repeat titles every year that are nothing more than glorified roster upgrades. However, Madden NFL 26 breaks the mould by introducing new and innovative mechanics along with gameplay overhauls that add depth and immersion to the overall experience.

This review will delve into all key aspects of the latest title, ranging from gameplay and visuals to game modes like Franchise and Superstar.

Gameplay

While EA Sports offers plenty of game modes to keep fans engaged and entertained, gameplay will always be the driving factor behind the appeal of any sports title. It is impossible to capture the attention of gamers without offering an immersive experience, and Madden NFL 26 delivers the goods in this department.

The game offers a choice between Arcade, Competitive, and Simulation presets when it comes to gameplay. Fans can choose which preset they prefer, with Arcade providing a fast-paced experience aimed at casuals, Simulation providing a realistic approach, and Competitive being aimed at players who prefer the throes of online clashes against other skilled gamers.

The new QB DNA feature adds a layer of authenticity to Quarterbacks on the virtual field, with athletes having unique identities, traits, and preferences based on their real life abilities. The overall pace feels more fluid across all three presets, with an expansive playbook and tweaks to mechanics like Block Steering, Stunts, and Twists adding to the appeal.

However, the Frostbite Engine still leaves a bit to be desired. Similar to other sports gaming titles like EA Sports FC and College Football, Madden NFL 26 is also susceptible to occasional buggy physics, especially during collisions and scrambles.

Visuals and presentation

Being the latest installment in an iconic sports franchise, it comes as no surprise that Madden NFL 26 is the most visually impressive Madden title yet. Not only do the graphics look great, but the progressive lighting and weather effects add another layer of realism.

Each NFL team has its own unique pre-game rituals, pageantry, mascots, and jumbotron graphics. The Primetime broadcast packages are also a neat addition as they simulate TV-style half-time shows. However, this title suffers from the same presentation shortcomings as College Football 26, with commentary often coming across as surface level and monotone.

Madden Ultimate Team (MUT)

Solo Champions in MUT (Image via EA Sports)

Ultimate Team is a mainstay in the world of sports video games, allowing gamers to build their ideal squads and competing against others online. While College Football also took some impressive strides in its version of Ultimate Team, MUT remains the gold standard in this department.

The menu UI is more streamlined and the pack helper feature offers the ability to compare new items with the ones in your squad for easy replacement. There are plenty of Live Events to grind, along with a Solo Champions mode for gamers who prefer offline gameplay.

However, the emphasis on monetization via microtransactions remains an issue in this mode. Fans have often complained about the pay-to-win nature of MUT, and while there are plenty of ways to obtain rewards by playing the game, the store always provides an advantage for those willing to spend money to level up their roster.

Franchise

The Franchise mode has had a signifcant overhaul in Madden NFL 26. There is a plethora of mix-and-match presets when it comes to your coach's appearance, but the progression is where the real innovation lies.

The introduction of Archetypes allows for an even more in-depth approach to leveling up your coach's abilities. You can select a preset between Offensive Guru, Defensive Genius or Development Wizard based on your preferences. These Archetypes will determine how your skills develop over time as you obtain XP. Gameday abilities and Season abilities affect your performances both on and off the field.

Coach specializations are fleshed out well in Franchise mode (Image via EA Sports)

The Franchise mode has always been a fan-favorite when it comes to fans of offline gameplay, but it has been stagnant and neglected for far too long. Madden NFL 26 marks a massive leap in innovation and improvement for this mode.

Superstar

Superstar mode (Image via EA Sports)

While the Franchise mode allows you to assume the responsibilites of a coach, the Superstar mode lets you step into the shoes of a budding athlete, guiding them through the trials and tributions of their career. This mode has also received some notable improvements, especially when it comes to your antics off the field.

The Sphere of Influence mechanic adds a new level of progression based on your relationships with the people involved in your journey, including coaches, managers, and even tattoo artists. The various mini-games for activities like the NFL Combine are also refreshing.

The Sphere of Influence (Image via EA Sports)

However, there is plenty of room for improvement. While your interactions with the media and the people in your Sphere of Influence are a core mechanic, they sometimes feel superficial and do not have much of an impact on your career as a whole.

Conclusion

Overall, Madden NFL 26 is a huge step in the right direction, and showcases plenty of promise for the future of this iconic franchise. Not only is the gameplay much more responsive and crisp than previous titles, EA Sports has also introduced some innovative changes to fan-favorite modes to keep players engaged over the course of the game cycle.

While there are some persistent issues like the monetization of Ultimate Team, some flaws in the match physics due to the Frostbite Engine, and the shallow feel of the Superstar mode, the game itself offers a rejuvenated approach to the sport.

Madden NFL 26 review

Final verdict (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Reviewed on: PlayStation 5 (Code provided by EA Sports)

Platforms: PlayStation 5, XBox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2

Release date: August 14, 2025

