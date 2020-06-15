Mafia: The Definitive Edition announced: 4K remake and not just a remaster

Mafia: The Definitive Edition was just announced at IGN's Summer of Gaming, and fans cannot wait.

The reception for the remake is extremely positive as fans are already calling it the best remake they've ever seen.

Mafia: The Definitive Edition (Picture credits: pc gamer)

The Mafia trilogy lets you play as gangsters in three distinct eras in America, and all three games are fantastic cinematic stories about organized crime. Mafia was the first game in the trilogy and put players in control of Thomas Angelo, a cabbie turned Mafioso who works for the Salieri family.

Set in the backdrop of the fictional city of New Haven after the Great Depression, Mafia is undoubtedly one of the most beloved crime dramas in gaming. Living up to the gangster genre can be a monumental task, and Mafia took a cinematic approach to its game and led to wonderful results.

Inspired heavily by movies like Goodfellas, Donnie Brasco, and Miller's Crossing, Mafia is an exceptional game with a brilliant narrative that culminates in one of the most bittersweet endings of all time.

Mafia: The Definitive Edition release date and other details

Hangar 13 and 2K announced that the Mafia trilogy will be remade and remastered, and so far Mafia II: The Definitive Edition has been released for PC.

However, it hasn't been received too well by the public as Mafia II was a decent looking game in the first place and did not warrant a remaster just yet. However, the 2002 original Mafia game was due a remaster, and players would love to play the original Mafia with updated graphics and gameplay, given its brilliant story.

The trailer for Mafia: The Definitive Edition dropped only yesterday and fans are giddy at the prospect of getting their hands on it. It wasn't just a remaster, the game had been entirely remade, sporting 4K graphics and completely revamped cut scenes.

It is fair to say that the new Mafia looks completely different than the original game and is bound to be a vastly different experience. It released on 28th of August and is available on Steam for pre-order.