Mafia The Old Country gameplay trailer breakdown

The much-anticipated gameplay trailer for Mafia The Old Country titled Whatever It Takes has been revealed, and it looks phenomenal. Set in early 1900s Sicily, this prequel to the original Mafia series follows the journey of a new character named Enzo Favara. The story will focus on his struggles in the sulfur mines to his ascent within the Torrisi family.
The new trailer provides a clearer picture of the gameplay mechanics and story elements that players can expect. Here's a breakdown of everything important from the gameplay trailer.
Mafia The Old Country gameplay trailer: Key highlights
The trailer was officially uploaded on the Mafia Game YouTube channel and X account. In just under 2 minutes, the video offered a glimpse into several elements that players would be able to experience in-game.
Stealth and combat mechanics
The game seems to focus heavily on stealth mechanics. The gameplay footage showcases a blend of stealth tactics and intense combat in various scenarios. Players can use environmental distractions to sneak past enemies. Close-ranged combats have been emphasized greatly, with knife fights and revolver or shotgun shootouts, highlighting the grounded approach to violence.
Modes of transportation
The game reflects on the era of technological transition in the 1900s, and thus, features many modes of transportation. However, it looks like horse riding would be the primary mode of traveling across the map. The horse riding scenes in the trailer may remind players of the iconic title Red Dead Redemption 2. Additionally, we seem to have a car racing quest in the new title, just like the iconic mission from Mafia Definitive Edition.
Emphasis on narrative and emotional depth
The trailer hints at an emotional rollercoaster, exploring themes of family, honor, and the personal costs of a life in crime. From silent explorations to loud explosions, there's pretty much everything a player would expect from an action-packed open-world game.
Variety of locations
The trailer reveals a surprisingly rich variety of locations scattered across the open world of Mafia The Old Country. The trailer showcases a diverse and distinct environment, including the harsh sulfur mines from Enzo’s past, the mysterious hidden caves, industrial sites, open grasslands, and even a seashore.
That's everything you must know about the Mafia The Old Country gameplay trailer. The game is set to release on August 8, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. With a compelling protagonist, authentic setting, and refined gameplay mechanics, the game promises to be a standout addition to the franchise.
