Mafia The Old Country pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

The trailer for Mafia The Old Country just dropped, generating a lot of hype among fans of the franchise. The game looks spectacular, and we also got a final release date. The Old Country will be releasing for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5 on August 8, 2025. Moreover, it is already out for pre-orders and will be available in two different editions: Standard and Deluxe.

This article explains how to pre-order the game on various platforms and also mentions the differences between the two editions.

How to pre-order Mafia The Old Country on various platforms

The Old Country will be releasing on August 08, 2025 (Image via 2K)

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses available for Mafia The Old Country

As mentioned earlier, The Old Country will be available in two different editions. The Standard Edition is priced at $49.99, whereas the Deluxe Edition costs $59.99. The former will only feature the base game. However, those who decide to splurge on the Deluxe Edition will receive the following:

Base Game

Padrino Pack- "Lupara Speciale" Shotgun, "Vendetti Speciale" Pistol, "Immortale" Charm, "Padrino" Outfit, "Stiletto Speciale" Knife, "Eckhart Speciale" Limousine, and "Cosimo" Horse and Accessories

Gatto Nero Pack- "Bodeo Nero" Pistol- "Velocità" Charm, "Gatto Nero" Outfit, "Carozella Nero" Race Car

Digital Art Book and Original Soundtrack

Furthermore, if you pre-order the game, you will get the Soldato Pack, regardless of which edition you pick.

