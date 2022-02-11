Magic: the Gathering's Kamigawa - Neon Dynasty trailer releases ahead of physical launch

Magic: the Gathering’s latest set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, is the return of the classic Kamigawa block, but set 1200 years in the future. The expansion has already been released into MTG Arena, but this trailer hypes up the game’s physical release.

The in-store release for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty will be on February 18, 2022, but preorders for the pre-release have already begun.

Over a thousand years after the original Kamigawa set, Magic: the Gathering returns to a neon-lit future, and is putting in a great deal of effort to show off this set. This includes a set of anime OVAs on YouTube in Japan, comprising a song by virtual idol Hatsune Miku.

The story of Magic: the Gathering’s Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty has been revealed as well, via a press release.

"In a city of looming skyscrapers and vibrant cherry blossom trees, cyber ninja Kaito Shizuki searches for the missing Emperor of Kamigawa. With returning Planeswalkers Tamiyo and The Wanderer by his side, Kaito must journey through the neon Undercity to investigate an unfolding mystery; one that threatens the spiritual world of Kamigawa and the delicate balance between soul and machine."

The expansion features 302 cards and will offer a ton of options for beginner and veteran players alike in their deckbuilds.

New mechanics in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Several mechanics returned to Magic: the Gathering from the original Kamigawa block, but there are also two new card features for players to be aware of. The first is a new mechanic, Reconfigure.

Reconfigure can change a card’s type, and attach it to other creatures, which may seem familiar, in the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths expansion. Reconfigure has the card in question attach to a target creature that the player controls, or unattach from one.

While attached to a creature, the Reconfigure provides the card with a variety of buffs or benefits, such as the Lion Sash granting “+1/+1 for each +1/+1 counter on Lion Sash”.

This leads into another new feature on the cards, called “modified creatures”. There will be cards that list “modified creatures gain X,” such as granting them all Trample. This new card text specifies that Equipment, Auras, and Counters all count as modifications.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty releases on February 18, 2022, but has already arrived in MTG: Arena for players who want to dive into the digital version of the card game today.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul