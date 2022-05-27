Magic: The Gathering Arena to receive Alchemy expansion for Streets of New Capenna and draft event

One way that Magic: The Gathering Arena stands out from its physical counterpart is that it has specific modes just for digital. Alchemy is a digital-only rotating format for the game. The mode is getting ready to see a major update, adding Streets of New Capenna cards to the mode in June 2022. A pair of limited events will also be added to the game for players to enjoy.

Alchemy is coming to the Streets of New Capenna 6/2 in #MTGArena

Magic: The Gathering’s Arena is going to see a major update to the Alchemy format

Alchemy is a unique version of Standard for Magic: The Gathering, changing how the Standard meta is played. One of the downsides to MTG is that players do not ever receive balance updates. Instead, at best, cards get banned in certain formats. Alchemy changes that.

This particular mode was built with digital-only players in mind and keeps the game fresh and evolving. Magic: The Gathering cards in Alchemy can be rebalanced, and there are also digital-only mechanics for these cards.

I've got a preview card from @wizards_magic coming on May 31st that you won't want to miss! It's from the new Alchemy: New Capenna set that arrives next Thursday, including a special draft queue that will be running all weekend!

On June 2, 2022, the Alchemy format gets an update, adding 30 new cards to the Alchemy format. It does not appear that the cards for the Alchemy update have been revealed just yet, but players won’t have long to wait to see what has changed for them.

There will also be a limited mode, Premier Draft for Alchemy: New Capenna. This will run from June 2 to June 6, 2022, and cost 1,500 gems or 10,000 gold. In addition to Alchemy: New Capenna packs, they will also draft three Streets of New Capenna booster packs. These packs will replace a common card with a card from Alchemy: New Capenna.

That card is special, since it can have any rarity, and rares will appear twice as often as Mythic Rare. When it comes to what players can expect, Wizards of the Coast gave the odds of the common Streets of New Capenna being a different rarity.

Alchemy: New Capenna replacement cards

58% of being an Uncommon card

38.57% of being a Rare card

6.43% of being a Mythic Rare card

The rewards will be in line with the current Standard draft events, with the change being that the packs given out will be Alchemy: New Capenna ones.

Another brief event will also be held, called Into the Future. From June 2 until June 4, 2022, it will feature preconstructed decks to show off new cards and card combos. It’s a free event, and rewards 1,000 gold, Mastery XP, and Alchemy: New Capenna packs.

For those who have not been actively playing Alchemy, or are simply curious to see what’s coming in the update, this is an excellent chance to learn about the format. It will be interesting to see what the developers cook up for players to try as June gets started.

There's always a chance these Magic: The Gathering Alchemy cards could be updated or changed as time goes on as well. One of the benefits of it being a digital-only set is that if something turns out to be too powerful, the developers can update it instead of simply nerfing the cards.

