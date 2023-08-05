Magic: The Gathering reveals new merch coming through 2026 - Ravnica Remastered, Universes Beyond, Ixalan, and more

Magic: The Gathering has a wealth of new merch coming through 2026. Wizards of the Coast revealed new expansions, Universes Beyond entries, and even board games set in the MTG universe are on the way. From new realms to classic expansions, Magic fans are going to see a wide assortment of products coming out. While firm release dates were not given for these releases, each has a rough window to look forward to.
Whether you’re a fan of Doctor Who, Final Fantasy, Fallout, or Assassin’s Creed, there’s content coming for you in the world of Magic: The Gathering. Here’s what you can expect from 2023 through 2026 from Wizards of the Coast.
Magic: The Gathering expansions revealed at GenCon through 2026
During Gen Con 2023, Wizards of the Coast dropped some massive announcements for Magic: The Gathering. Fans can look forward to a few new settings for the classic CCG, from the Wild West to Murder Mysteries. Now that the current storyline is over, Wilds of Eldraine will start the next multiversal storyline.
Additionally, a pair of the most popular settings in Magic: The Gathering’s history will be revisited with Remastered versions: Ravnica and Innistrad. Both will be draftable sets and will include cards from both settings’ entire collections. You can also expect a Ravnica CLUE edition coming in 2024, which promises to be quite interesting. Below is the entire list of mainline expansions coming through 2026.
Release schedule for mainline expansions
- Secret Lair 100-card deck: Angels: They’re Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings: August 10, 9 am PDT
- Wilds of Eldraine: September 8
- Ravnica Remastered: Q1 2024
- Ravnica: CLUE Edition: Q1 2024
- Murders at Karlov Manor: Q1 2024
- Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Q2 2024
- Modern Horizons 3: 2024
- Bloomburrow: Q3 2024
- Duskmourn: House of Horror: Q4 2024
- Innistrad Remastered: 2025
- Codename: Tennis: Q1 2025
- Codename: Ultimate: 2205
- Codename: Volleyball: Second half of 2025
- Codename: Wrestling: 2025
- Codename: Yachting: 2026
- Codename: Ziplining: 2026
The “Codename” releases are also incredibly interesting. Of course, those names will change over the next few years. Some of these are new experiences - “Tennis” will be a multiplanar death race, and “Volleyball” promises to be a science fiction space opera set in Magic: The Gathering.
On the other hand, “Wrestling” will return to a setting Magic: The Gathering fans haven’t seen since 2007 - the Llorwyn block. It’s unknown what it will entail, except players will return to that magical realm. In addition, Strixhaven and Tarkir will also be explored again in “Ultimate” and “Yachting,” respectively.
Another interesting expansion is Outlaws of Thunder Junction, a wild west setting with some of Magic: The Gathering’s greatest villains present. Bloomburrow is another new setting that won’t feature humanoids. Instead, anthropomorphic animals will journey together on an important quest.
Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond releases revealed through 2026
Universes Beyond is the label for outside IPs that inevitably come to join the Magic: The Gathering Universe. The only thing that isn’t really on that label is Ravnica: CLUE Edition. I didn’t have a spot to put it.
We’ve already seen previews of the Doctor Who decks, which look phenomenal. In the past, we’ve seen Warhammer, Transformers, and so many other properties come to life in Wizards of the Coast's card game.
Release schedule for Universes Beyond
- Doctor Who: October 13, 2023
- Lost Caverns of Ixalan: Q4 2023
- MTG Fallout Commander Decks: March 2024
- Assassin’s Creed: July 2024
- Final Fantasy: 2025
Assassin’s Creed will feature all the games in the franchise to date, with unique cards and reprints with new artwork. It was not stated whether it would be a full expansion or simply Commander decks. However, Final Fantasy is a different story.
The Final Fantasy MTG experience will feature booster packs with cards from every mainline entry - Final Fantasy 1 through Final Fantasy 16. This set will also appear in MTG Arena, which is exciting.
Lost Caverns of Ixalan may seem like it doesn’t belong in Universes Beyond, but it will be a crossover with the Jurassic Park film/book series. It promises to feature some truly colossal beasts coming to MTG.
Magic: The Gathering fans will see various expansions coming over the next few years. As these expansions get closer to a release date, you can count on Sportskeeda having the latest on the best cards and combos.