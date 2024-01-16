Magic: The Gathering's Murders at Karlov Manor expansion unveils powerful new Case cards

Magic: The Gathering’s Murders at Karlov Manor expansion has a new enchantment type: Case cards. This fits neatly into the Clue-style “Whodunnit” theme, offering players a new way to enhance their gameplay style. This new style of enchantment is going to feel familiar to more modern players, who have already used Sagas. The two card subtypes are different, but they will still feel familiar enough. Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, we’ve had a chance to preview one of these.

To show off exactly what Case cards do in Magic: The Gathering’s Murders at Karlov Manor expansion, we have a Blue enchantment to take a look at: Case of the Ransacked Lab. There will no doubt be plenty of these new cards to take a look at as the February 2024 launch date gets closer. Here’s what we know right now.

What are Case cards in Magic: The Gathering’s Murders at Karlov Manor expansion?

Cases in Magic: The Gathering are presented in a similar style to Sagas, but could not be any more different if they tried. Sagas are only in play for a few turns, and then leave once the story's final chapter wraps up. This new style of enchantment, however, is something brand-new, thanks to the Murders at Karlov Manor expansion. Unless specified, these cards stay in play.

When a Case comes into action, it typically has a special ability, or some kind of enhancement, for a particular style of gameplay. In this instance, Case of the Ransacked Lab costs 2U, and makes your Instant and Sorcery spells cost 1 Colorless less to cast. That’s already amazing for a Control player.

In order to “Solve” this card, and activate its second ability, you need to perform a particular task. In this Magic: The Gathering card’s example, you need to cast four or more Instant or Sorcery spells this turn. If you manage to complete this, the “Solve” triggers at the beginning of your End Step.

These new cards offer some unique buffs for your decks going forward (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

When “Solved”, these new Magic: The Gathering cards have special new abilities, and a “Solved” icon you can put on top of them. That makes it clear that you’ve triggered the appropriate actions. In this case, whenever you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell, you now also draw a card.

In addition, Wizards of the Coast has given us a second Case card to preview. Also a Blue enchantment, Case of the Filched Falcon has you Investigate when it comes into play (Create a Clue token). To solve, all you need to do is control three or more artifacts. This is easily done, as there are tons of amazing, must-use artifacts in Magic: The Gathering.

Unlike the above Case, this card is actually sacrificed. Instead of sticking around, you put four +1/+1 counters on a target non-creature artifact. Now, it’s a 0/0 Bird creature with flying, in addition to its other types.

In addition to this new style of enchantment, Magic: The Gathering’s Murders at Karlov Manor expansion put a new name on a classic mechanic, with Disguise.