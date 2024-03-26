Magic: The Gathering's Outlaws of Thunder Junction introduces optional Bounties rule for Commander

Bounties are a fun, optional new rule for Magic: The Gathering Commander players. It was designed with the Commander format in mind for the Outlaws of Thunder Junction expansion, but it could also be used in casual settings for non-Commander games. It’s also unknown if we’ll see more of these in the future, but it does seem unlikely. It should add something extra for multiplayer games, but you can only find them in the precon decks.

If you want to know what Bounties are in Magic: The Gathering’s Commander format and what they do, look no further. Let’s dive into this new rule/gameplay option and see what you will have access to.

What are Bounties in Magic: The Gathering’s Commander setting?

Bounties ruleset for Magic: The Gathering's Commander format (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Don’t worry, Bounties in Magic: The Gathering’s Commander format aren’t Ante cards - there’s no gambling or betting. It’s also not like the Pokemon Prize Cards - this is entirely different. Each Commander precons in Outlaws of Thunder Junction will feature 3 of these new cards.

Before the game, you shuffle at least 6 unique of these new Bounties into a face-down pile. Once the starting player’s third turn begins, flip the top one over. If you complete the requirement for that card on your turn, you collect a reward. If a turn begins, and no bounty is being offered, you also flip a new one over - this prevents a player from stacking and claiming them all in one turn.

However, if one of these Bounties wasn't claimed last turn, you increase the reward’s power to the next level - out of a maximum of 4 levels. You can find each of these rewards below:

Level 1: Create a Treasure Token.

Level 2: Create two Treasure Tokens.

Level 3: Create two Treasure Tokens or draw a card.

Level 4 (Max): Create two Treasure Tokens and draw a card.

Bounty: The Outsider in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

We only saw one of the bounties for Magic: The Gathering’s Commander format coming in this expansion. Bounty: The Outsider states that if, at the beginning of your end step, you cast a spell from anywhere other than your hand this turn, collect the reward. This is easy if you have Plot cards - one of MTG’s new mechanics - in your deck.

It will be interesting to see how this optional rule evolves after Outlaws of Thunder Junction drops on April 19, 2024. Players may develop their bounty cards in the future to make things interesting for their casual games.